Submitted photos | Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce

The Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce recently held its annual awards banquet. Businesses and individuals were honored for their contributions to the chamber and the Xenia area. Pictured is Cynthia Stemple, recipient of the Barb Zajbel Xenia Ambassador Award, given to publicly recognize an individual, organization or business that is an advocate and champion of Xenia and has a history of promoting Xenia locally, regionally, nationally and/or internationally.

Xenia Development Director Steve Brodsky received the Robert G. Babb Award, given by the past chairman of the board to the person who gave them the most significant contribution to their chairmanship.

The Dodds Monuments — Industrial Award, which recognizes a company that has distinguished itself in the manufacturing or the research and development industry, or in distribution and warehousing went to MRL Materials Resources for its leadership in research and science of metallic additively manufactured material.

The 2022 Russ Remick Retail — Service Award 2022 winner was Greene CATS Public Transit. The award is presented to a chamber member business or organization that has distinguished itself in the retail or service industry and is named after a long-time Xenia retailer and chamber supporter.

Tobia Pierce of SilverArrow Financial received the Colonel S.L. Stephan Award. The award is given in Colonel S.L. Stephan’s honor and was established in 1986 to recognize a person who has worked unselfishly, through voluntary services, to promote the Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce and the Xenia community for at least the past two years.