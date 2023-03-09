Deeper connections leads to pestigious pharmacy award

By Alex Boesch

Cedarville University

CEDARVILLE — Lucy Kim, a third-year Doctor of Pharmacy student at Cedarville University, is determined to set up her classmates for success. Kim’s determination was recently recognized by the American Society of Health-Systems Pharmacists (ASHP) for her efforts in fostering deeper connections in the field of pharmacy.

The ASHP awarded the Cedarville University School of Pharmacy student chapter the Outstanding Professional Development award for the 2022-2023 academic year. The organization evaluated student poster presentations from students at various pharmacy schools, including the University of Notre Dame, the University of Texas, and the University of Florida, based on content, creativity, impact and overall impression of the school.

The award honors the students’ efforts in providing a networking opportunity for 95 people, including 55 students, 40 pharmacists and seven pharmaceutical representatives. Through the event students developed many connections and were exposed to several professional organizations.

As winners of the award, the student project will be presented again at the Student Society Showcase at the Midyear Clinical Meeting in December 2023.

Kim, president of the student chapter at Cedarville, presented her poster about the group’s annual networking dinner, an event aimed toward connecting Cedarville Doctor of Pharmacy students with potential employers and industry professionals.

“The objective of our professional development project was to provide a unique networking opportunity for students and pharmacists,” said Kim. “We also provided an educational seminar on pharmacy law updates relevant to the profession.”

The event was approved for continuing education (CE) credit, a valuable, required resource in keeping practicing pharmacists knowledgeable about their growing field.

“Being approved for CE credit meant that we could benefit our visiting pharmacists as well,” said Kim. “We worked closely with the Dayton-Area Society of Health-Systems Pharmacists, the Ohio Society of Health-Systems Pharmacists and local hospitals and pharmacies to find event participants and funds for the event.”