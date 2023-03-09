Empowered with courage

“When they saw the courage of Peter and John and realized that they were unschooled, ordinary men, they were astonished and they took note that these men had been with Jesus.” (Acts 4:13)

It is amazing what the presence of the Holy Spirit can do in a believer’s life. Peter and John were walking in the Spirit. They were doing so in the name of Jesus. The people recognized that there was something really different about them. They were ordinary men with extraordinary knowledge and wisdom. They began to see that this was because of their connection with Jesus. As they were astonished, so were Peter and John. Look at what they were able to do in the name of Jesus.

For us true courage as followers of Jesus comes from Him. We can confess our faith on some lower level but for us to actually witness openly to Jesus takes more. More of Him. It takes the filling, overwhelming of the Holy Spirit in our lives. We walk an amazing path through life as followers of Jesus. We never know what is around the next corner, but we know Who will be with us as we make the turn. Courage is His gift to us as we need it. We are surprised at what we can do when it is energized in our life.

Heavenly Father, the apostles prayed for courage often. They knew their mission was not of them, but of You. They knew they needed You, through the energizing of the Holy Spirit to fulfill the missions they had been given. It is the same with us. We acknowledge we need You in the missions You give us. Empower us for them.

In Jesus’ name. Amen.

Pastor Robert Forsberg is retired from Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn.