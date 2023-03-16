Xenia Fire Division holds awards dinner

XENIA — Xenia Fire Division held its awards banquet recently and several firefighters were recognized during a special presentation at the dinner.

Deputy Chief Michael Bogan led the presentation of 2022 awards.

“We always appreciate the opportunity to reflect on the past year and recognize members that go above and beyond and to recognize and celebrate them,” Bogan said.

Scott Burrows was named firefighter of the year. He is a member of the Greene County Regional SWAT Team and is a tactical medic and started with the XFD in 2017. He provides data to the fire and city administrations and works to reduce call volume and has served as the reporting systems liaison to the EMC committee.

The following firefighters received Thin Red Line recognition: Lance Hoover, Danielle Walter, and Daniel Cooper.

Thin Red Line is a symbol used by fire departments to show respect for firefighters injured and killed in the line of duty. As firefighters are periled, they place their lives second to those they protect.

Those honored for their years of service included: Brandon Strunk, Daniel O’Malley, Scott Burrows, Levi Dalton, and Mike Blakesly — 5 years. Cameron Stegall, Mike Senter, Nate Todd, and Kris Hagler — 10 years. Greg Beegle, Logan Mathews, and Travis Dill — 20 years. Doug Brown — 25 years, and Jeffrey Bruggeman — 30 years.

The Steven P. Helling Outstanding Public Service Award was given to Lt. Anson Smith. The award recognizes a member of the fire division who serves the community outside of his or her normal role as a firefighter, such as volunteering in the community, serving non-profit organizations, etc., or for on-duty actions that are outside of normal duties.

Helling, who died March 21, 2021, was instrumental in his work with the “Turn it Up” campaign for the support of the Pink Ribbon Girls and Circle of Victory charities.

In recognition of exceptional and professional effort in saving the life of an individual in the line of duty, the Dr. Roger W. Pacholka EMS Commendation was awarded to Burrows, Walter, Dalton, O’Malley, and Garrett Patton.

The Xenia Fire Division’s mission is to: Protect life and property from loss due to fire, hazardous situations, emergency medical incidents. and other disasters.; employ preconceived strategies and tactics based on information gathered as the incident progresses; promote fire prevention and life safety through code enforcement and public education; recognize people are our greatest resource and the key to success; and strive for excellence in customer service.

