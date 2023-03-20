Sports Digest — March 21, 2023

Results

High School

Friday

Boys lacrosse

Beavercreek 15, Chaminade Julienne 13

Maddox Johnson had an early hat trick as the Beavers started its season with a win.

Newark 5, Xenia 2

Jace Jones and Kaleb Martin gave the Bucs a lead at halftime, but Newark scored all five of its goal in the third period to take the season opener for both sides.

Girls lacrosse

Beavercreek 13, Kings 8

The Beavers had a three goal lead at halftime and extended it afterward to start the year with a 1-0 record.

Saturday

Boys lacrosse

Bellbrook 7, Turpin 6 (OT)

A road win in overtime got the Golden Eagles in the win column after match one.

Girls lacrosse

Bellbrook 10, Fairmont 9

Bellbrook held off Fairmont in the closing seconds to win its home opener.

Boys volleyball

Beavercreek 3, Gahanna Lincoln 0; Beavercreek 3, Walsh Jesuit 0

A pair of wins pushed the Beavers record to 3-0 at the start of its season.

Wyatt Jones had 11 kills against Gahanna and added four aces in the match with Walsh.

Austin Kolaczkowski had six digs and three aces in the morning win and added eight kills and four blocks in the afternoon match.

Schedule

High School

Tuesday

Lacrosse

Boys

Fenwick at Carroll, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

CJ at Bellbrook, 7:30 p.m.

Boys volleyball

Fenwick at Carroll, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Lacrosse

Boys

Carroll at Miamisburg, 7 p.m.

Bellbrook at Little Miami, 7:15 p.m.

Girls

Carroll at Fenwick, 7 p.m.

Boys volleyball

Lakota West at Carroll, 6:30 p.m.

Beavercreek at Wayne, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Lacrosse

Girls

Bellbrook at Miamisburg, 7:30 p.m.

Boys volleyball

Alter at Carroll, 7 p.m.

Briefs

Beavercreek tennis ranked to start season

The initial Ohio Tennis Coaches Assocation boys tennis polls released March Saturday has Beavercreek in a tie for seventh in the Southwest District for Division I.

The Beavers share the spot with Centerville. Sycamore and Mason occupy the top two positions.

Beavercreek is led by senior Deven Wells coming off a 6-4 season in first and second singles matches. Sophomore Michael Page went 8-2 in second and third singles last year.

Greeneview looking for girls basketball coach

Greeneview High School is seeking a new girls basketball head coach.

Previous high school or above coaching experience is preferred. Teaching positions expected to be open are HS Science and HS Social Studies.

Interested candidates should submit a letter of interest, resume, and references to Athletic Director Mark Rinehart at [email protected] with an application deadline of March 31 or until filled.

Wright State holding volleyball camps

Kindergarten through high school students may participate in separate volleyball clinics run by the Wright State University volleyball team in June and July.

One session will be held for high school students only on June 5. All skills and separate individual skills camps will take place from June 6-9 for sixth grade through 12th together, as well as an additional all skills session from July 28-30.

A youth camp for kindergarten through sixth graders will be run on July 27.

All grades are considered as of Fall 2023. To sign up and for more information on fees and start times, visit www.raidervolleyballcamps.com .

Junior Golf Camp at Beavercreek GC

Two instructional camps will be conducted in the summer months for youth golfers at Beavercreek Golf Club.

The first camp will run from June 12-14, with the second going from July 17-19. Both will take place from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. each day.

Lunch will be provided after all sessions. Campers will also receive a pair of shoes, hat, t-shirt and a round on the golf course.

For more information on signing up, visit www.beavercreekgolfclub.com/clinics_camps/ .

Spring sports schedules/results needed

Spring sports seasons will be getting underway soon. Please remember we want to report on sports going on in your area. Whether it’s youth, middle school, high school, or college, we want to tell your story. Send game results and story ideas to [email protected] Please include a date the game/match was played, the final score, team record and any pertinent stats. Please make sure to include the first and last name of any players mentioned. If an athlete has a particularly good game or deserves some recognition, let us know. —