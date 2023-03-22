CSU to host groundbreaking for research facility

WILBERFORCE — Central State University is holding an open house and groundbreaking for its new research facility beginning at 10 a.m., Friday, April 28.

Explore the research farm field and botanical garden while learning about CSU’s innovative research projects. Visitors can also discover CSU Extension’s work throughout Ohio with interactive displays.

The event will take place at the research farm facility on State Route 42 across from the main campus at 1400 Brush Row Road. The day will consist of tours, poster presentations, demonstrations, food demos, and a mini land grant job fair. The new facility is being with funds from USDA-NIFA, according to a release from CSU.

The groundbreaking will be followed by a free lunch. Registration for lunch is required and can be completed at Central State University Land-Grant Open House on Eventbrite.

Schedule

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. — research farm tours/interactive activities

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — interactive and static displays

10:30-11:30 a.m. — ROTC obstacle course

12 p.m. — groundbreaking ceremony

1:30-3:30 p.m. — CSU campus lab tours

2-3 p.m. — ROTC obstacle course