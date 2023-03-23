Blood drives set for Xenia next week

XENIA — Community Blood Center is holding a pair of blood drives in Xenia next week.

Calvary Baptist Church will host a community blood drive from 3-6 p.m., Monday, March 27 at 1601 West Second Street, while the Xenia YMCA will host one from 12-4 p.m., Friday, March 31 at 336 Progress Drive.

Everyone who registers to donate with CBC through April 29 will receive the “Blood Donor – Difference Maker” T-shirt.

Celebrate “Hoops Madness” with Community Blood Center. Everyone who registers to donate at any CBC blood drive or the Dayton CBC Donation Center through April 1 is automatically entered in the three weekly drawings to win a YETI Hopper Flip Cooler.

Save time when you donate by downloading the Donor Time app. You can also use “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: Form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions should email [email protected] or call 937-461-3220.

Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call 937-461-3220, or use the new Donor Time app.