City part of GC Public Safety Information Sharing Network

XENIA — City Council recently authorized the execution of the Greene County Public Safety Information Sharing Network (PSISN) interagency agreement to allow for continued participation in the PSISN of Greene County.

In 2007, the PSISN was formed to establish countywide computer aided dispatch (CAD) and record management systems to facilitate a unified, cost-efficient approach to secure critical information infrastructure.

According to city documents, the PSISN structure was formed to both adopt a countywide system and to establish a payment method to cost effectively sustain the countywide system. The city has contractually been a part of this group since its inception.

City officials say it reduced its dispatch and records management costs when it joined the PSISN. In the 15 years since the original agreement was executed, there has never been an increase in the base rate.

A replacement/updated PSISN interagency agreement has been drafted by the PSISN Board and is set to be implemented on June 1, 2023. For the term of the new five-year agreement there will be two 2.5 percent increases.

“A lot of entities benefit from this network,” said Ryan Duke, city finance director. “The agreement helps to share the cost of the network. Xenia has maintained and operated it for many years now.”

The equipment used for the PSISN network is housed in city facilities and is maintained by city personnel.

Officials say that efforts are underway with partner agencies to secure commitments for an addendum to the new interagency PSISN agreement that would facilitate a long-term and financially equitable approach to the provision of local system maintenance functions.

City records show the budgetary impact for 2023 is $63,000, 2024 is $64,150, 2025 is $64,150, and 2026 is $65,328.75.

Reach Karen Rase at 937 502-4534.