Ohio River Road Runner’s Marathon set for Sunday

XENIA — Runners from across the area will gather Sunday, April 2, for the 56th Ohio River Road Runner’s Marathon, 34th Half-Marathon, and Inaugural 10k.

South Progress Drive will be closed beginning at 7:45 a.m., as runners gather at the starting line in front of the Xenia YMCA. The race will begin at 8 a.m. and runners will continue from Progress Drive to West Main Street where they will head east to Detroit Street and then turn north to Church Street.

Once runners arrive at Church Street, they will continue onto the bike path. Until runners reach the bike path, traffic will be reduced to one lane along the race route. Progress Drive will reopen around 8:30 a.m., after the runners have dispersed from the starting line.

The races run concentric paths, with the same start, turn-offs for the half-marathon and 10K and the same finish line. After it starts at the Xenia YMCA, it runs into downtown Xenia before taking a tour of some of its neighborhoods, then using a mix of scenic rail-trail and neighborhood streets to get to the finish line. Maps are available to view at www.runxenia.com.

All participants for the live event will be issued a disposable timing chip on the back of their bib which is not to be removed. Participants are responsible for wearing their number throughout the event.

The ORRRC marathon, half marathon, and 10 K does not permit the use of running/jogging strollers. Walkers may use walking strollers and must line up at the back of the last corral. Walkers with walking strollers must still complete the course before the six-hour limit.

Additionally, the ORRRC marathon, half marathon, and 10K does not permit animals, including dogs, for safety reasons. For those with licensed service dogs, the ORRRC officials ask that you coordinate with the race directors to ensure there is a safe environment for yourself and other applicants.

Prizes will be awarded to the top three male and female competitors for each of the following age categories: 19 and under; 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70-79, and 80 and older. Awards will be handed to the winners at the end of the race.

Fees range from $65 for a half marathon and $75 for a full marathon. Info packets can be picked up from 6:30-7:30 a.m. at the YMCA on Saturday, April 1 and on Sunday, April 2. There is no race day registration. For more information, call the YMCA at 937-376-9622.