Greeneview softball beats Cedarville, continues piling up runs to start season

CEDARVILLE — It wasn’t the plan for bats to help carry Greeneview softball through the early games of the season. They have certainly been the reason for a great start.

The Rams continued to see the ball well at the plate on Monday at Cedarville by jumping out to a huge lead early and saw it through for a 12-2 win.

Greeneview is now 3-1 overall and 3-0 in league play, having scored 42 runs and hitting .444 as a team.

“Some of my girls have surprised me this year,” Greeneview head coach Chris Reno said. “I knew we would have a couple, maybe three, but I mean we have six solid hitters right now who all have got to keep it up.”

Four Greeneview players are batting at least .500 through the first four games. Sadie Trisel leads the team, with Alexa Climie and Mya Simpson all joining her in the top-10 of the league thus far.

“Climie has been getting better and after that Madison Leslie has come in hot too,” Reno said.

An eight-run first inning on Monday started with Greeneview’s hitters using near perfect timing to send pitches back toward centerfield and run station to station as the first six batters all reached base. After loading them up and turning the lineup over, Cedarville’s defense began to break down during the course of the long frame with errant throws to multiple bases keeping the Rams’ rally in a healthy state.

Getting over an initial slow start in the bottom of the first, the Indians were nearly able to start climbing back in the game. Scoring twice with the assistance of numerous illegal pitches tossed by Greeneview starter Kennedy Dean, the Indians were able to load the bases after Ryleigh Burnett was hit by a pitch and Brenna Atkins walked. Dean recovered in the circle to get a strikeout and be out of the jam still leading 8-2.

Cedarville head coach Haleigh Webb said she felt her team received its first shock of the season after an improbable 2-0 start to the season. She thought the early deficit made some confidence levels of the players decrease momentarily until things settled down in the later innings.

Dean went on to strikeout the side in the third and hold down the young Indians’ squad from ever starting another rally against her. She accumulated 10 punch outs in 4 2/3 innings while only allowing two hits.

Greeneview had eight extra base hits, including seven doubles and a triple by Mya Simpson.

Leslie led the way on offense with a 4-for-5 game, while Climie, Dean and Trisel all had three hits.

The Rams reached double digits on the scoreboard for the second time this season and have put together seven innings of crooked numbers with number runs scored.

The bats cooled down though after a baserunnning error ending the big first inning and Reno said it was a good lesson for his team.

“It just shows how contagious hitting can be because when the runner got off third, it flattened our bats,” he said. “We had that ball get hit to the fence but it was a dead ball and it just flattened things afterwards. Everybody’s got to get up and learn from that.”

Greeneview is already scoring a lot of runs, and getting better at doing it consistently within games as Reno would like to see will only make them a tougher team to beat.

Greeneview head coach Chris Reno speaks with his baserunners (L-R) Madison Lesile, Alexa Climie and Gabby Sutton as Emma Hassid (16) gets set to take her next at-bat during Monday’s game at Cedarville. Greeneview second baseman Karlie Harlow (left) throws to first where Emma Hassid (16) awaits to make the out.