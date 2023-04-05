Hill sets school record for Beavercreek — Sports Digest: April 5, 2025

RESULTS

High Schools

Tuesday

Baseball

Beavercreek 10, Tecumseh 0

Brayden King had three hits in the leadoff spot and had three stolen bases in the five-inning win.

Parker Shannon, Shaun Morse and Owen Roether all drove in two runs.

Southeastern 9, Cedarville 0

The Indians were no-hit by the defending league champs on the road.

Brayden Criswell’s fourth inning walk was the only baserunner for Cedarville.

Greeneview 11, Catholic Central 0

Landon Gardner tossed 3.2 innings of shutout ball and Braden Green finished off the five-inning shutout in relief as the duo combined to strike out nine hitters.

Chase Walker had the only multi-RBI game for Greeneview and also stole two bases.

Botkins 11, Yellow Springs 1

Krishan Miller only allowed one hit over four innings of work but walked seven.

He also scored the Bulldogs’ only run on a hit by Shawn VanHoose.

Softball

Carroll 19, Deer Park 4

Shaina Beam had a five-RBI day and Emma Sexton had three in the five-inning run-rule.

Sexton also sat down 10 batters from within the circle.

Southeastern 11, Cedarville 2

Joscelyn Evans and Kayla Bonenberger both had two hits, but the Indians struck out 10 times in the loss.

Adeline Spracklin had the only RBI for Cedarville.

Greeneview 21, Catholic Central 2

Mya Simpson hit her second home run of the season and the Rams scored at least two runs in every inning in the big win.

Madison Leslie, Kennedy Dean and Emma Hassid all produced three RBI. It was the highest run total of the season for the Rams in an already high scoring start to the season.

Troy 10, Xenia 0

The Buccaneers struggled facing the MVL’s strikeout leader, whiffing 11 times in five innings.

Dakota Wagner and Kynnydy Lewis had the only hits for Xenia.

Tennis

Beavercreek 5, Miami Valley 0

Fairborn 5, West Carrollton 0

Dayton Christian 3, Greeneview 2

Track and Field

Beavercreek second at Wayne Relays

The boys and girls teams for the Beavers both had strong showings at the 15+ team meet.

Joseph Hill set a new school record in the pole vault by clearing 15 feet on his first attempt to win the event. The height is a top-50 clearance in the country this season, according to MileSplit.

Other winners for Beavercreek included the girls 4 x 1600, 4 x 800 and 4 x400 meter relay teams, as well as the 4 x 800 and 4 x 400 boys teams.

Boys Volleyball

Beavercreek 3, Northmont 0

SCHEDULE

High Schools

Thursday

Baseball

Cedarville at Hubbard, 2 p.m. (at Univ. of Cincinnati)

Beavercreek at Kenton Ridge, 5 p.m.

Bellbrook at Northwestern, 5 p.m.

West Carrollton at Fairborn, 5 p.m.

Dayton Christian at Legacy Christian, 5 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Bellbrook at Indian Hill, 6 p.m.

Beavercreek at Pickerington North, 7 p.m.

Softball

Bellbrook at Badin, 5 p.m.

Northeastern at Cedarville, 5 p.m.

West Carrollton at Fairborn, 5 p.m.

Dayton Christian at Legacy Christian, 5 p.m.

Xenia at Troy, 5 p.m.

Tennis

Beavercreek at Mason, 4 p.m.

Dayton Christian at Legacy Christian, 4 p.m.

Centerville at Carroll, 4:15 p.m.

Fairborn at Troy, 4:30 p.m.

Valley View at Greeneview, 4:30 p.m.

Yellow Springs at Miami Valley, 5 p.m.

Piqua at Xenia, 5:30 p.m.

Track and Field

Fairborn at Miami East Invite, 4:30 p.m.

Legacy Christian, Yellow Springs at Shawnee Seitz Invite, 5 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Fairmont at Beavercreek, 7 p.m.