Dawn Dance returns to WU campus

WILBERFORCE — A big celebration for Wilberforce University recently returned to campus.

Dawn Dance, the traditional invitation for alumni to return to their alma mater to celebrate the spring season and honor Wilberforce, the nation’s first, private historically Black college/university (HBCU), took place March 29 to April 1.

More than 1,000 alumni, prospective students, and friends attended on and off campus events in Greene County.

The weekend’s highlights began with a fashion show featuring a production by Nubiance, a student-led modeling company. Events then advanced to a chapel service that included the university chorale and a reception with 2007 alum, master poet Jay Martinez.

Nearly 400 guests attended Preview Day. These visitors are prospective students and their families who visited the campus for tours and presentations. Among those who spoke were Provost Dr. Emily Lewis, President Elfred Anthony Pinkard, Gernisha Parnell, director of CASS, the university’s center for student success, and alumni who are now employed by Dawn Dance event sponsors PNC Bank and the local law firm, Wright and Schulte, LLC.

Cheerleaders offered a special welcome, and the WU marching band, the Hounds of Sound, strutted their blazing, rhythmic flair. The Saturday evening wrapped up with a sold out, HBCU style Greek fraternity and sorority step show that had more than 500 people in attendance.

These events not only drove campus interaction, but according to Steve Brodsky, the City of Xenia’s economic development coordinator, 1,000 extra people in the campus area over the weekend can create what is known as the multiplier effect.

“That many people coming to an area for a weekend has a positive effect on the local hotels, restaurants and shops,” Brodsky said. “You hope that they have enjoyed themselves enough to want to come back to this area.”

Over the years, Wilberforce has helped bring additional income to the Greene County area. One study by the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) estimated that Wilberforce University has driven approximately $124 million in economic spending to the region annually and has the capability of creating more than 1,000 jobs.

This is the first in-person Dawn Dance in the three years since the COVID pandemic closed many public events. The annual weekend is rivaled only by the fall season’s homecoming festivities.