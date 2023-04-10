Marauders pick up pair of wins in Georgia

ATLANTA — The Central State Marauders beat Fort Valley State and Morehouse during their recent road trip to Georgia.

With the victories, CSU is now 15-14 overall and 7-2 in the SIAC.

On Thursday, CSU fell behind by two sets as FVSU claimed 25-20 and 26-24 victories. The Marauders bounced back with 25-22 win in the third frame and 25-23 victory in the fourth before edging FVSU in the deciding set, 15-13.

The CSU trio of Cameron Lee, Ljubisa Novakovic and D’Aaron McCraney led the Marauder attack. Lee finished with 16 kills while Novakovic had 14 and McCraney finished with 12. Carlos Pinto recorded 29 assists while Victor Scherer led all players with 18 digs.

As a team, CSU combined for 59 kills and 27 errors on 161 attacks for a .193 hitting percentage. FVSU finished the match with 49 kills and 20 errors on a 149 attacks for a .195 hitting percentage.

CSU won with scores of 25-21, 25-14 and 25-14 against Morehouse on Friday.

Cameron Lee led CSU with 10 kills and two blocks. Carlos Pinto had 29 assists along with four service aces.

The Marauder offense combined for 41 kills and 12 errors on 79 attacks for a .367 hitting percentage.

CSU finishes up the regular season on Friday at Kentucky State.