Senior Center to hold Easter lunch Wednesday

XENIA — Organizers of a special Easter luncheon at the Xenia Adult Recreation and Services Center are going all out to treat their members and guests to a fun-filled lunch Wednesday, April 12, complete with a visit from the Easter Bunny.

Guests will dine on ham, hash brown casserole, green beans, and dessert. The dining room will be decorated for Easter and there will be numerous door prizes.

Well-known local magician Dave Davis will provide the entertainment. Davis, who has been teaching magic for 43 years and performs for children, adults, and seniors in the community, will be making his debut appearance at the center.

The center has many upcoming trips planned: Columbus in June, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame July 13 and 14, and Hawaii in September. For more information, call 937-376-4353.

Reach Karen Rase at 937-502-4534.