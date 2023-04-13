True compassion

“All the believers were one in heart and mind. No one claimed that any of their possessions was their own, but they shared everything they had.” (Acts 4:32)

The amazing work of the Holy Spirit upon the believer’s lives brought a unity the world had not seen. They were willing to offer their goods for one another. It is believed there were around 5,000 believers in Jerusalem at this time and there was a need for sharing. It was like feeding the 5,000 but this time the resources came from within the faith community. It was a sign that whether rich or poor there were times when they all needed to give extra to support other believers. This is not a case of “equity.” It is a case of the Holy Spirit having changed lives. “Equity” is a case of the government forcing what God wishes to do from the heart. It is government trying to be God.

The Church has always been a leader in caring for its own and the world. We have led the way in worldly compassion and shall continue to do so. Why? Because it is our heart. Jesus, within our lives makes compassion possible. It cannot be fully imitated. The world can force it, but its attempts only fall short because God is not in them. They only tear people down, oppress people, and cannot lift people up like God does. What the world needs is not “equity” but changed hearts and minds by the power of the Holy Spirit. That will bring dramatic uplifting.

Heavenly Father, the world tries to imitate You in many ways. They seek to rob You of Your greatness and claim it for their own. Of course, it will never happen, but they continue to be deceived that they will succeed. Success in compassion only comes through You. Stir up Your Spirit within us to continue to make it happen.

In Jesus’ name. Amen.

Pastor Robert Forsberg is retired from Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn.