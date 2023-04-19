GCPH offering pool and spa training

XENIA — Greene County Public Health officials have announced the 2023 training course date for public pools and spas operated in Greene County.

The training course will be held from 1:30-3 p.m. Thursday, April 27 at the Xenia YMCA, 336 S. Progress Drive. The course will cover the following topics:

• Rules and regulations

• Health concerns

• Water chemistry

• Disinfection

• Water testing

• Equipment maintenance

• Fencing

• Safety equipment

• Lifeguards

Space is limited and registration is required by Thursday, April 20. Those interested should RSVP to [email protected] Please note that this course is not designed for private and/or backyard pool owners.

For more information, call 937-374-5661.