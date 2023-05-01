Greeneview baseball nearing top of state rankings — Sports Digest, May 1, 2023

JAMESTOWN — The Greeneview baseball team is ranked No. 6 in the latest Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association state poll released on Monday.

The Rams moved up three positions in this week’s Division III rankings and were one voting point away from being in the top-five. Greeneview got two second place votes and 11 overall placing them in the top-five.

Greeneview, currently on a five-game winning streak, has a 16-2 overall record this season and a plus-104 run differential while leading the Ohio Heritage Conference standings.

Division III

Place School Pts Record

1 Eastwood 277 6-0

2 Fredericktown 262 16-1

3 Coldwater 174 14-2

4 Liberty-Benton 162 15-3

5 Labrae 111 16-3

6 Greeneview 110 16-2

7 Wayne Trace 108 14-1

8 Portsmouth 87 14-2

9 Lakeview 51 13-1

10 Edison (Milan) 47 13-3

11 Fairland 46 14-3

12 South Range 39 14-4

13 Triway 38 13-2

14 Kirtland 30 12-3

15 Valley (Lucasville) 23 13-3

16 Oak Harbor 12 13-3

16 Manchester 12 10-2

18 Riverdale 11 14-3

19 Huntington 10 13-3

20 West Jefferson 9 13-4

Other teams receiving votes (points): Columbus Academy (8), Chagrin Falls (6), Blanchester (6), Waynedale (3), Wheelersburg (3), East Knox (2), Jackson-Milton (2), Indian Lake (1)

BRIEFS

Carroll T&F sets school record

The Carroll girls team of Ruby Gross, Charlee Byrd, Melanie Hoffman and Anna Thurman set a new fastest mark in the distance medley relay race during the Wayne Invitational.

With a time of 12:52.99, the girls were 14.4 seconds faster than the previous record set in 2010. The race involves one runner from each team completing a 400, 800, 1200 and 1600-meter run.

XACC hosting golf outing

Jasper Hills Golf Course will host the 2023 Spring Golf Outing for the Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce.

The event will be held on May 17. It will use a shotgun start format or four-player teams starting at 9 a.m. Practice areas will be free to all pre-registered players, and raffles and other contests will be held.

Cost for an individual player is $85 and teams will be $340. Registration deadline is May 5. For more information, see the XACC website at www.xacc.com .

Charity golf outing returning

After a three-year hiatus, Driving with Colleen Charity Golf Outing returns June 11 with a shotgun start at 1:30 pm. Golfers will enjoy a new venue this year, the beautiful Jasper Hills Golf Club, while helping cancer patients in Greene County.

All proceeds from the Driving with Colleen Charity Golf Outing are donated to the Circle of Victory, an amazing foundation that provides financial assistance to cancer patients living in Greene County.

Visit drivingwithcolleen.org to register for, donate to or be a sponsor of a great cause. Registration includes 18-Holes, dinner, drinks, shirt, goodie bag and a whole lot of fun while helping a friend, family member or neighbor in your community dealing with cancer.

For more information, contact Scott Abel at [email protected] .

Wright State holding volleyball camps

Kindergarten through high school students may participate in separate volleyball clinics run by the Wright State University volleyball team in June and July.

One session will be held for high school students only on June 5. All skills and separate individual skills camps will take place from June 6-9 for sixth grade through 12th together, as well as an additional all skills session from July 28-30.

A youth camp for kindergarten through sixth graders will be run on July 27.

All grades are considered as of Fall 2023. To sign up and for more information on fees and start times, visit www.raidervolleyballcamps.com .

Junior Golf Camp at Beavercreek GC

Two instructional camps will be conducted in the summer months for youth golfers at Beavercreek Golf Club.

The first camp will run from June 12-14, with the second going from July 17-19. Both will take place from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. each day.

Lunch will be provided after all sessions. Campers will also receive a pair of shoes, hat, t-shirt and a round on the golf course.

For more information on signing up, visit www.beavercreekgolfclub.com/clinics_camps/ .

Summer baseball tournament seeking teams

The annual Bob Cene Memorial Metal Bat Tournament is looking for 18-U summer baseball teams from Ohio to play in the event held from June 29 through July 2 at the Cene Park Baseball Complex in Struthers, Ohio.

Contact Ken Quinn at 330-719-0581 for more information.

RESULTS

FRIDAY

Baseball

Piqua 7, Fairborn 3

A four-run sixth broke up a tie game as the Skyhawks dropped to 6-13 overall.

Cayden Bailey and Caleb Anderson both had a pair of hits for Fairborn.

Butler 3, Xenia 0

Adam Newell had the only hit for Xenia in the road loss.

Aidan Solis and Bobby Hatfield also held Butler to a single hit and struck out 10 hitters.

Boys Tennis

Greeneview 5, Hillsboro 0

Softball

Beavercreek 8, Northmont 0

Haley Ferguson pitched a seven-inning no-hitter that only had two 1-2-3 frames.

Two hit by pitches, two runners reaching via an error and a dropped third strike were the only baserunners surrender in the 16-strikeout performance.

Bellbrook 6, Bishop Fenwick 1

Chasidy Stewart hit a home run and struck out nine on the mound in the complete game win.

Reagen O’Brien had two hits and a walk for Bellbrook.

Butler 11, Xenia 1

Kynnydy Lewis drove in the only run for Xenia.

Mariah Smith had the only other hit as Xenia is now 6-13 this season.

Saturday

Baseball

Beavercreek 13, Northeastern 3

SCHEDULE

HIGH SCHOOLS

TUESDAY

Baseball

Northmont at Beavercreek, 5 p.m.

Catholic Central at Cedarville, 5 p.m.

Xenia at Fairborn, 5 p.m.

Yellow Springs at Legacy Christian, 5 p.m.

Greeneview at Greenon, 6 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Carroll at Alter, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Beavercreek at Fairmont, 7 p.m.

Softball

Northmont at Beavercreek, 5 p.m.

Alter at Bellbrook, 5 p.m.

Carroll at Monroe, 5 p.m.

Cedarville at Greeneview, 5 p.m.

Xenia at Fairborn, 5 p.m.

Yellow Springs at Legacy Christian, 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Fairborn, Xenia at MVL Tournament, 10 a.m.

Fairmont at Beavercreek, 4 p.m.

Carroll at McNicholas, 4:15 p.m.

Cedarville at East Clinton, 4:30 p.m.

Stivers at Greeneview, 4:30 p.m.

Track and Field

Beavercreek at Springboro, 4:30 p.m.

Bellbrook at Little Miami Meet, 4:30 p.m.

Tippecanoe at Carroll, 4:30 p.m.

Cedarville, Greeneview, Legacy Christian, Xenia at Miller-Schlike Invite, 5 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Carroll at St. Charles Prep, 7:30 p.m

WEDNESDAY

Baseball

Fairmont at Beavercreek, 5 p.m.

Bellbrook at Waynesville, 5 p.m.

Meadowdale at Carroll, 5 p.m.

Piqua at Fairborn, 5 p.m.

Greeneview at Blanchester, 5 p.m.

Xenia at Butler, 5 p.m.

Yellow Springs at Dunbar, 5:30 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Fairmon at Beavercreek, 7 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Carroll at Alter, 7 p.m.

Softball

Fairmont at Beavercreek, 5 p.m.

Bellbrook at Waynesville, 5 p.m.

Piqua at Fairborn, 5 p.m.

Xenia at Butler, 5 p.m.

Ponitz CTC at Yellow Springs, 5:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Bellbrook at SWBL Tournament, 9 a.m.

Carroll at Lehman Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Greeneview at Northeastern, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Beavercreek at Fairmont, 6:45 p.m.

Carroll at Centerville, 6:45 p.m.

THURSDAY

Baseball

Fairborn at Trotwood, 5 p.m.

Legacy Christian at Yellow Springs, 5 p.m.

Xenia at Tippecanoe, 5 p.m.

Greeneview at Southeastern, 6 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Oakwood at Bellbrook, 7:30 p.m.

Softball

Bellbrook at Valley View, 5 p.m.

Yellow Springs (varsity) at Bellbrook (reserve), 5 p.m.

McNicholas at Carroll, 5 p.m.

Fairborn at Tippecanoe, 5 p.m.

Cedarville at Dayton Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Stivers at Legacy Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Greeneview at Southeastern, 6 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Bellbrook at Fairmont, 4 p.m.

Kenton Ridge at Carroll, 4:15 p.m.

Tecumseh at Fairborn, 4:30 p.m.

Greeneview at Urbana, 4:30 p.m.

Track and Field

Beavercreek, Bellbrook, Legacy Christian, Xenia at Fairmont Invite, 4 p.m.

