Transgender woman not guilty of public indecency

XENIA — A local transgender woman was found not guilty of public indecency by a Xenia Municipal Court judge.

Rachel Glines, 31, was acquitted on all charges by Judge David McNamee, who rendered his decision on April 28 after nearly a month of deliberating. Glines had been charged on the fourth-degree misdemeanors after alleged incidents that occurred at the Xenia YMCA in 2021 and 2022.

In his decision, McNamee wrote that “the Court finds that the evidence and testimony is insufficient to support a finding of guilty of Public Indecency. There is no question that the Defendant was in the Women’s Locker Room. However, the Defendant was not charged with trespass, nor was the Defendant charged with being in an area of the YMCA where the Defendant was not supposed to be. Quite simply, the facts do not exist to support a finding of guilt, as charged.”

In a release, Glines’ attorneys said the “facts and law have been on (her) side from the beginning.”

“It’s unfortunate not only for her, but for the entire community, that the filing of these charges ever occurred,” Lauren Dever and Keara Dever said. “We are grateful that the rule of law and the truth prevailed so that Ms. Glines and the community can move on in peace.”

We are working to get comments from the Xenia prosecutor.

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.