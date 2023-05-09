Xenia beats Piqua in softball sectional — Sports Digest: May 9, 2023

PIQUA — Xenia got a measure of revenge from a year ago as the Buccaneers knocked out Piqua from the Division I sectional tournament in the opening round.

Xenia won 6-2 on Monday playing the Indians on the road in its first postseason game for the second straight season.

McKendell Boyer went the distance in the circle, keeping Piqua off the scoreboard until the sixth inning and struck out six batters.

Dakota Wagner got things started with a two-run hit in the first inning and plated another in the fifth. Tori McPherson had her fourth game of the season with at least three hits and had the winning hit with a two-RBI double prior to Wagner’s second RBI at-bat.

Xenia will next face Beavercreek in Wednesday’s sectional final.

RESULTS

MONDAY

Baseball

Northmont 2, Beavercreek 0

The Thunderbolts scored twice in the first inning without the need of a hit to score the only runs of the game.

Ethan Papalios had a 3-for-3 game from the ninth spot in the order.

Bellbrook 2, Waynesville 1

Bennett LaPalm drew a bases loaded walk to score the winning run for the Golden Eagles in the sixth inning.

Luke Benetis went the distance, not allowing an earned run, giving up five hits, five walks and getting five strikeouts.

Cedarville 7, Southeastern 3

A six-run sixth inning broke up a tie game as Jacob Winter and James Dray had a pair of two-run singles to close out the big frame.

Mason Johnson went the distance on the mound in the 100-pitch performance.

Fairborn 7, Alter 3

Garrett Shuttleworth had a complete game on the mound and three hits at the plate as the Skyhawks improve to 8-16 this season.

Hayden Arndts and Cayden Osborne both had a pair of RBI.

Greeneview 6, Greenon 0

The Rams won their 20th game of the season by producing their sixth shutout.

Greeneview got three hits from Ben Myers, who also scored all three times he reached.

Legacy Christian 7, Madison 6

A wild extra inning game saw both teams score in the seventh to extend the contest, doing so again in the eighth before a sacrifice fly by Josh King got the win for the Knights.

King also pitched the final two innings, including a 1-2-3 ninth to keep Madison off the scoreboard.

Troy 13, Xenia 7

Adam Newell had three RBI, but Troy powered ahead in the late innings to win the MVL outright.

Xenia still ended up with a share of the MVL Valley title.

Yellow Springs 19, Ponitz 0

Joshua Clark didn’t allow a hit in his four-inning shutout win.

Krishan Miller drove in four runs while Antonio Chaiten and Clark both scored four times.

Boys Lacrosse

Wilmington 6, Xenia 4

Connor Kostrzewa scored his first varsity goal, but Xenia couldn’t catch up late in the home loss.

Gunnar Stephan had 23 saves in net. Xenia wraps the regular season at home on Thursday.

Girls Lacrosse

Dublin Jerome 14, Beavercreek 13

The Lady Beavers saw their undefeated run come to an end on a walk-off goal on the road.

Beavercreek plays for an outright GWOC title on Tuesday.

Softball

Bellbrook 14, Oakwood 0

Chasidy Stewart only allowed three hits in five innings in the run-rule win.

Bellbrook starts tournament play on Thursday.

Southeastern 11, Cedarville 0

The Indians hung in against one of the top seeds in the D-IV tournament for the first four innings walks became an issue as Cedarville allowed more free passes than hits allowed.

The two teams will rematch on Thursday if Cedarville wins its first round tournament game on Tuesday.

SCHEDULE

HIGH SCHOOLS

WEDNESDAY

TOURNAMENT

Softball

No. 7 Fairborn vs. No. 8 Troy, 5 p.m. (Sect Final)

No. 7 Greeneview vs. No. 9 Tri-Village, 5 p.m. (Sect Final)

No. 5 Beavercreek vs. No. 12 Xenia, 5 p.m. (Sect Final)

Boys Tennis

Beavercreek, Bellbrook, Xenia at D-I sectionals, 8 a.m. (at Centerville)

Carroll, Cedarville, Greeneview, Legacy Christian at D-II sectionals, 8 a.m. (at Centerville)

Fairborn at D-I sectionals, 8:45 a.m. (at Troy)

Boys Volleyball

No. 1 Beavercreek vs. No. 17 Northmont 6 p.m.

No. 3 Carroll vs. No. 11 Dayton Christian, 6 p.m.

REGULAR SEASON

Baseball

Trotwood at Carroll, 10 a.m.

Xenia at Bellbrook, 5 p.m.

Greeneview at Blanchester, 5 p.m.

Cedarville at Kenton Ridge, 5:15 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Beavercreek at Centerville, 7 p.m.

Carroll at Bellbrook, 8 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Chaminade Julienne at Carroll, 7:30 p.m.

Track and Field

Beavercreek at GWOC Championships, 5 p.m.