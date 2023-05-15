Greeneview seniors ready for graduation

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview High School’s seniors will not be leaving empty handed.

As the 99 students graduate at 7 p.m. Thursday at Cedarville University, they will do so with more than $2 million in scholarship offers including more than $360,000 coming locally. Nearly half — 47 — plan to attend college, 23 will enter the work force, and three will join the military.

Nine students — Abi Baker, Gracie Bone, Hunter Brooks, Jadyn Hoecke, Mia Kennedy, Braxon Magulac, Ben Myers, Reagan Saunders, and Sadie Trisel — are graduating summa cum laude (with the highest distinction) and nine students — Emma Bick, Seth Brown, Zachary Collins, Madison Ferrell, Madison Firman, Olivia Harris, Alice Hook, Keirsten Nolley, and Rebecca Smith — are graduating magna cum laude (with great praise).

Sixteen plan to attend a university and two plan to enter into the work force.

In addition to the solid academic accomplishments, the senior class has many athletic achievements to celebrate. GHS sports athletes won eight Ohio Heritage Conference championships (football, boys golf, basketball, baseball, boys tennis, boys track, and wrestlers Ashtan Hendricks and Hawkeye Hickman), had a state wrestling runner-up (Hendricks second at 138 pounds), an eighth-place finisher (Hickman at 285 pounds), three OHC players of the year, and two school records set.

