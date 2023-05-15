SWAT action leads to felony arrest

XENIA — A Xenia man was arrested and charged with felonious assault and domestic violence after a standoff that included the Greene County Regional SWAT Team May 12.

According to a release from the Xenia Police Division, arrest warrants were obtained for Eric Kellner, 40, in April after an alleged incident. On May 12, officers and detectives from XPD located Kellner’s vehicle in the 80 block of Thornhill Street and had reason to believe that he was inside the residence. Kellner would not answer when officers knocked on the door, according to police.

“Since Mr. Kellner would not answer the door, the Greene County Regional SWAT Team was asked to assist with the arrest due to the serious nature of the charges and concerns that Mr. Kellner may be armed,” the release said. “The Greene County Regional SWAT Team responded to the scene, surrounded the residence, and tried to contact Mr. Kellner for hours to ask him to exit the residence.”

Kellner did not respond to any of the attempts to communicate with him and SWAT eventually broke out a window and located Kellner inside the residence. Kellner was taken into custody without incident and was then transported to the Greene County Jail and booked in on his outstanding warrants, the release said.

According to jail records, Kellner is still in custody on $100,000 cash or surety bond.

The Greene County Regional SWAT Team consists of officers and deputies from XPD, the Cedarville Police Department, and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

The Xenia Police Division’s Special Technology Unit, the Xenia Fire Division, and the Greene County Regional Crisis Negotiations Team were also on scene to assist as needed.