Top achievers recognized

Kyoshi DJ Yates and Hanshi Doug Yates are recognized by county commissioners Rick Perales, Dick Gould, and Tom Koogler for their induction in the USA Karate Federation Hall of Fame.

William Harden was the Ohio State Coroners Association Investigator of the Year in 2022. Shown with county commissioners Rick Perales, Dick Gould, and Tom Koogler, Harden has been with the Greene County Coroners Office for 16 years.

County commissioners Rick Perales, Dick Gould, and Tom Koogler present Cory Atley with his achiever award after Atley was first in the nation in the National Corn Growers Association national corn yield contest. His winning yield was 366 bushels per acre.

Brentwood Builders representatives take a post-event photo with county commissioners Dick Gould, Rick Perales, and Tom Koogler after being names Greene County achievers. Brentwood was the Metal Building Contractors and Erectors Association national metal builder of the year.

Submitted photos | Greene County Convention and Visitors Bureau

Members of Air Force Radioactive Recycling and Disposal at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base receive recognition from county commissioners Rick Perales, Dick Gould, and Tom Koogler during the county’s report to the community May 5. The group received the 2022 Secretary of Defense Environmental Award in the Environmental Quality Individual/Team category.

