Cedarville HS set to graduate 46

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville High School seniors will walk away with more than a diploma after commencement exercises Thursday at Cedarville University.

The 46 graduates — 90 percent of whom are planning to attend college — received approximately $2 million in scholarship offers. The remaining 10 percent are entering the work force.

Haylee Florkey is the valedictorian and Drew Koning is the salutatorian of the class that saw many successes in the classrooms and on the athletic fields and courts.

“Our graduating seniors have been outstanding,” said Principal Chad Haemmerle. “They have grown and matured immensely over the course of the last four years. Our seniors emerged as leaders and set a positive tone for the school district the duration of the year. Their leadership and maturity will be greatly missed.”

Graduation is set for 7 p.m.

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

Florkey