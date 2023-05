XENIA TOWNSHIP — The Xenia Township road levy that failed during the election earlier this month is heading to a recount.

Issue 1 failed 451-446 according to the official results. The margin of defeat triggered the automatic recount, according to board of election officials.

The recount will begin at 9 a.m. Monday, May 22.

The 3.5-mill levy would cost the owner of a $100,000 home approximately $123 annually according to county records.