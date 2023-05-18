All you have to do is ask

Matthew 7:8 “For everyone who asks receives, and he who seeks finds, and to him who knocks it will be opened.”

Often we do not have what we need because we do not ask. Sometimes it’s harder for adults to admit the need for help. If only we would be more like children and run to our heavenly Father, we would receive everything we need for life.

Jesus spent many hours teaching His disciples the characteristics of His Kingdom’s citizens. They were to be the salt and light of the world, shining their light before men in such a way that God would be glorified. They were to love others including their enemies, praying for those who persecuted them. Jesus also stated over and over that the heart attitude was what mattered; outward actions proved nothing if the heart was corrupt.

He went on to teach about prayer. It should not be done in a flamboyant way for the purpose of human praise. True Kingdom citizens pray in secret, trusting that God and His answers will be their best reward.

Next, Jesus spoke about treasure hunting warning against the accumulation of earthly treasure at the expense of the heavenly. Again, the things we treasure point to the spiritual health of our heart.

“Do not be worried about your life,” Jesus explained, “But seek first God’s Kingdom and His righteousness, and all these things will be added unto you.”

Do not have a critical spirit, but make sure to have discernment. Don’t throw what is holy to dogs or cast your pearls before pigs. Judge yourself before you judge others. A humble spirit pleases God and then you will be fit to graciously help others.

Jesus taught His followers all of these lessons. But if the disciples of Jesus’ day were at all like me, they may have wondered how they could be and do all these things the way they should. Jesus gave the answer.

“Ask, and it shall be given to you; seek, and you will find; knock and it will be opened to you. For everyone who asks receives, and he who seeks finds, and to him who knocks it will be opened.”

The power to live the Kingdom life is in the asking!

We, like the early disciples, can never be everything we should be. We do not have the power to attain God’s standard on our own. So God has made a way. Jesus came to earth to take care of the world’s sin problem through His death and resurrection. His sacrifice provided not only salvation but the power to live the Kingdom life. Those who admit their powerlessness and ask will receive. Those who seek will find. And to those who knock the door will be opened. Our heavenly Father desires to give good gifts to those who ask Him!

Are you struggling to do and be what God expects? Humble yourself like a child and accept God’s gift of salvation through Jesus. Then go to Him for everything else. God wants to give you the capacity to live your life to the fullest and to treat others as you should, but it can only be done in His power. He is waiting patiently. All you have to do is ask!

Love,

Mama

Sandra Sheridan is a midwest wife and mother of five. She shares her letters to her children with our readers. Visit her at www.VersesFromMama.com.