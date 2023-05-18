Bellbrook HS set to graduate 218

BELLBROOK — Bellbrook High School seniors are preparing for a huge graduation celebration Saturday, May 20 at the Bellbrook Stadium.

Among the 218 total graduates, 42 are graduating summa cum laude (with highest distinction), 27 magna cum laude (with great praise) and 53 cum laude (with praise). Thirty-four graduates are part of the National Honors Society, and 49 are graduating with honors.

17 students will also be graduating with a red cord, signifying blood donations.

Graduates have received a total of $3,484,515 in scholarship money and 78 percent of the class will be attending a two- or four-year college. Eighteen percent will go directly into the work force and the remaining 4 percent are either undecided or will join the military, according to district officials.

Bellbrook High School named Daphne Le and Julia Wahl as valedictorians, and Josh Sahlbom as salutatorian.

Le, daughter of Vu Le and Vy Nguyen, plans to pursue pre-med at Otterbein. Wahl, daughter of Gregory and Emma Wahl, plans to study math and finance, and Sahlbom, son of Angie and John Sahlbom, has chosen to study engineering at the University of Cincinnati.

Graduation is set for 1 p.m. at the stadium.

