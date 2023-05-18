GCPL shares plans for renovation

XENIA — The Greene County Public Library shared share plans and drawings of its Xenia Community Library renovation.

A patron survey last fall identified three priorities: An expanded and more inviting children’s area; greater access to the GCPL’s makerspace, Spark Place; and more sunlight.

“As you can see from the drawings, everything planned with the renovation is about improving our community’s access and experience at the library,” said Karl Colón, GCPL executive director. “It’s exciting to share what the new building will look like but it’s truly inspiring to know how much impact these improvements will make for our patrons in Xenia and across Greene County.”

Since the renovation’s start in February, GCPL has continued offering uninterrupted programming in Xenia through the help of community partners at the REACH Center on Progress Drive and continuing curbside circulation at Market Street with limited interruption to patron’s access to the library and Spark Place.

“We knew our community needed and expected non-stop library services throughout the renovation,” Colón said. “Libraries are built for access, and, thanks to the great work of our team, we made sure that the best services remain available throughout this renovation. We realize how much this will benefit patrons in the long term but have not lost sight of how it affects them in the short term.”

The next stage of the renovation has already started with the build-out of a mini library located inside the Xenia Community Library. With programming continuing at the REACH Center, this secure area will provide patrons with access throughout much of the renovation project to library services such as Spark Place, a browsing section, computers, printing services, and others, according to a release from the library.

In addition to the expanded outdoor area, Xenia Community Library’s Youth Services area will feature open space for programming and exploration.