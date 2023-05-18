GMS students crochet for a cause

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview Middle School’s Crochet Club made a donation of $1,172 to the Jamestown Family Cancer Care.

The Crochet Club was formed September 2021 by advisors Debbie Lee and Ashley Bowling, to teach the students the art of crocheting, as well as to develop in them a heart for community service. The fifth and sixth grade students worked hard to learn to make chain bookmarks, washcloths, hats, and pom poms. Crocheted items were sold throughout the year at GMS.

On May 8, the check was presented to Jacquie Weller, who came and explained to the students how this money was to be used to help the Jamestown cancer patients.

The Crochet Club’s second year was a success as the students appreciated the ability to use their talents and hard work to benefit such a worthy cause, according to the advisors. Next year, the club will include fifth, sixth, and seventh graders.

Students are planning to expand their crochet projects to further their goal of community service. Lee and Bowling said the club members thank parents, grandparents, and teachers who donated crochet materials to the club, as well as all those who purchased their handcrafted items.

A group of students display the items they crocheted. Submitted photos | Greeneview Middle School The Greeneview Middle School Crochet Club donated more than $1,100 to the Jamestown Family Cancer Care. Pictured in the front row are Advisor Ashley Bowling, Chloe Walker, Eden Fife, Kenley Guess, Alora Starns, and Alayna Travis. In the back row are Principal Wendy Callewaert, Matthew Vogel,Holden Cantrell, Liam Hoke, Bella Neville, Mckenna Napier, Alyssa Bailey, Kaidence Shultz, advisor Debbie Lee, Jacquie Weller from JFCC.