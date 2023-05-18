More follow Jesus

“The apostles performed many signs and wonders among the people. And all the believers used to meet together in Solomon’s Colonnade. No one else dared join them, even though they were highly regarded by the people. Nevertheless, more and more men and women believed in the Lord and were added to their number.” (Acts 5:12-14)

Tension among the people about this new religious movement was taking place. People were curious but uncertain, and even afraid to get too close to it. Yet, somehow more and more people were believing anyway. Were they secret Christians? Had hearts been changed to believe but boldness to confess Jesus openly not yet present? The general population simply had a lot of questions. And why not? New leaders popped up all over Israel gathering followers. Yet, the followers of Jesus were doing special things.

We probably approached following Jesus with caution. We asked, “Is this the real deal?” From a distance we may have stood back, curious as to what to think, and not sure on how to respond. God knows. He knows our curiosity. After all He put it there and brought it to our understanding in His timing. God’s drawing power over us is a wonderful mystery. How we get to the point of actually confessing Jesus, and becoming a new creation for Him, is something we may never know. Yet, here we are, His followers. Alleluia!

Heavenly Father, Your drawing power is what has made us followers of Jesus. It is all You! We have come from different backgrounds, but You have joined us together in Your one Holy and Eternal Communion. We are numbered with Jesus. Praise Your Name!

In Jesus’ name. Amen.

Pastor Robert Forsberg is retired from Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn.