Postseason competitions continue — Sports Digest: May 19, 2023

ST. PARIS — Carroll had six individuals and teams and Greeneview had one secure advancement spots out of the Division II Track and Field District Meet at Graham High School on Thursday.

Carroll’s 4 x 800 girls relay team of Ruby Groos, Melanie Hoffmann, Anna Thurman and Grace Braun won the event with a time of 9:46.24. The boys team did the same as Seth and Neil Tivakaran, Chris Ruetschle and Logan Arnold won with a time of 8:12.77.

Sammy Deep started his path back to state with a win in the boys long jump, leaping a distance of 21-feet, 5.25-inches. Addie Ryan got third in the girls shot put with a throw of 36-feet, 6.25-inches.

Miryam Brandon won the girls high jump by clearing 5-feet, 3-inches, and Madeline Reuter got third by also getting over five feet.

Greeneview’s 4 x 800 boys relay time finished in second place to advance as Josiah Knoerr, Landon Erisman, Archer Holston and Noah Sylvester got a time of 8:17.86.

Carroll also had athletes reach the finals in 16 other events, while Greeneview athletes did so in five events.

Day two of the D-II meet will start on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the conclusion of the D-III finals which start at 10 a.m.

RESULTS

THURSDAY

REGULAR SEASON

Baseball

No. 6 Beavercreek 6, No. 7 Piqua 2

Six runs in the second inning were all that was needed for the Beavers as they advance in D-I sectional play.

Joey Donahue had three RBI on a bases clearing double to cap off the frame, set up by run scoring hits by CJ Barnes and Ethan Papalios.

Beavercreek will travel to No. 2 Troy on Tuesday for a spot in the district finals.

No. 3 Bellbrook 2, No. 7 Graham 1

The Golden Eagles hung on late as Luke Benetis got a strikeout with the tying run at third base to end the game.

Ben Bayer got a two-RBI double to score Bellbrook’s only runs during the second inning after giving up a run in the first.

Bennett LaPalm started and struck out 13 over six innings. Blake Oberding had two hits in the win.

Bellbrook will host SWBL rival Franklin on Tuesday with a district final berth on the line.

Boys Lacrosse

No. 4 Worthington Kilbourne 19, No. 10 Beavercreek 3

Beavercreek finishes the season with an 11-8 record.

No. 3 Bellbrook 11, No. 6 Fenwick 10

A close win advanced the Golden Eagles to Monday’s regional semifinal round in the D-II tournament.

Bellbrook will learn its opponent on Friday evening.

Girls Lacrosse

No. 5 Beavercreek 21, No. 6 Dublin Jerome 7

Beavercreek avenged its only regular season loss to pick up a dominating win at home.

Breonna Mosby led the way with six goals and Ava Myers added five. Beavercreek trailed 2-0 early, but scored 12 of the next 13 goals and led by 11 at halftime.

The team will compete in the regional semifinal round on Monday against a yet to be determined opponent.

Boys Tennis

Greene County eliminated

Six singles and doubles teams began play the D-I and D-II district tournaments in Mason, but none qualified for state next week.

Beavercreek’s Michael Page got the only win from the area, defeating a player from Elder, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, before falling in the quarterfinals to the top-seed from Mason.

Bellbrook’s Daniel Songer lost in straight sets, as did Cedarville’s Ben Moore and Yellow Springs’ Henry Smith-Heston.

Noah Ehret and Deven Wells won a sectional title for Beavercreek, but lost a second set tiebreak to Mason to drop out in the first round. The Yellow Springs team of Ethan and Jason Knemeyer lost 5-7, 7-6, 6-4 to a team from Summit Country Day.

SCHEDULE

HIGH SCHOOLS

SATURDAY

TOURNAMENT

Track and Field

Cedarville, Greeneview (girls only), Legacy Christian, Yellow Springs at D-III District Meet (Day 2), 10 a.m. (at Graham HS)

Carroll, Greeneview (boys only) at D-II District Meet (Day 2), 1 p.m. (at Graham HS)

REGULAR SEASON

Baseball

Catholic Central at Greeneview, 11 a.m.

MONDAY

TOURNAMENT

Baseball

No. 14 Preble Shawnee at No. 1 Greeneview, 5 p.m. (Dist. Semis)

Boys Lacrosse

No. 3 Bellbrook vs. No. 1 Mariemont or No. 11 Edgewood, 6 p.m. (Reg. Semis)

Girls Lacrosse

No. 5 Beavercreek vs. No. 1 Upper Arlington or No. 10 Dublin Scioto, 6 p.m. (Reg. Semis)

