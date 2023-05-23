Bellbrook GSOC moving to D-II — Sports Digest, May 23, 2023

BELLBROOK — The Bellbrook girls soccer team will compete at the Division II level once again starting in the fall of 2023 as a competitive balance measure.

The move was announced as part of the OHSAA’s release regarding divisional breakdowns. Divisions are primarily determined by enrollment numbers in two year cycles, but it also uses competitive balance data for soccer and girls volleyball to determine breakdowns on a yearly basis.

Bellbrook previously competed at the D-II level until 2019 when it moved up to D-I and remained there for the past four years. The Golden Eagles twice made the district semifinal round in the postseason as a D-I member.

Bellbrook, one of four schools across the state being moved down for balancing, will have the highest enrollment amongst girls D-II soccer schools in 2023 and the second highest adjusted enrollment number.

RESULTS

MONDAY

Boys Lacrosse

No. 1 Mariemont 9, No. 3 Bellbrook 5

The Golden Eagles couldn’t keep up after being tied at the half, outscored in both of the final two periods as the season came to an end.

Bellbrook, entering the match on an eight-game winning streak, tied the score late in the first half and its defense kept the score close against one of the highest scoring teams in D-II.

Bellbrook’s season ends with a 15-3 record.

Girls Lacrosse

No. 1 Upper Arlington 18, No. 5 Beavercreek 3

Beavercreek was unable to keep up against one of the top teams in the state after being shut out in the second half.

Beavercreek finished its season with a 19-2 record, and was competing in the regional semifinal round of the tournament for the first time in program history.

SCHEDULE

HIGH SCHOOLS

WEDNESDAY

TOURNAMENT

Baseball

No. 1 Greeneview vs. No. 6 Madeira, 5 p.m. (Dist. Final, Batavia/Midland Baseball Complex)

Track and Field

Cedarville, Greeneview (girls only), Legacy Christian, Yellow Springs at D-III Regionals, 4:30 p.m. (at Troy HS)

Beavercreek, Bellbrook, Xenia at D-I Regionals, 5 p.m. (at Wayne HS)

