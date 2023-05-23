Sheriff searching for missing girl

Painter

XENIA — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a juvenile, Carisma Painter.

Painter — who is considered a runaway according to a release from the sheriff’s office — is a 12-year-old white female with red hair and brown eyes and 5 feet, 5 inches.

She is missing from the Hollingsworth Road area in Greene County and her last known location was in the Jamestown area. She may be in the company of a male named Cameron Lopez, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 937-376-5034.