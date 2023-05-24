Amlin receives Outstanding Senior Citizen Award from GCCOA

Submitted photos Xenia native Mary Amlin was presented the Outstanding Senior Citizen Award for her years of community service and volunteer work. Formerly a contractor at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Amlin now devotes her time to volunteering for different organizations in Greene County. Karen Puterbaugh (left), director of Greene County Council on Aging, with support from the Area Agency on Aging, presented community volunteer Mary Amlin with the Outstading Senior Citizen Award recently.

XENIA — Xenia native Mary Amlin — whose referred to as the “energizer bunny” by staff at the Greene County Council on Aging — shows no signs of slowing down.

During May, which is Older American’s Month, the council partners with the Area Agency on Aging to present the Outstanding Senior Citizen Award. Amlin was recently presented the award by GCCOA Director Karen Puterbaugh.

Her multiple volunteer efforts also include Greene County Parks & Trails, the Xenia Adult Recreation and Services Center, the Community Action Partnership, the FISH pantry, the Christian Family Fellowship Organization, and WEEC & WFCJ Christian radio stations.

Years ago, Amlin earned her bachelor of science degree in home economics from Northeastern State University. She and her husband, Ron, not only raised three children but worked together at their own business owning and operating three different picture-framing stores.

Amlin has also managed real estate, worked for the U.S. Census, been a food store cashier, a substitute teacher, and a furniture store sales associate. Eventually, she worked as a contractor at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base before retiring in 2015.

