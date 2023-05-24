Xenia man jailed after alleged stabbing

McNeil

XENIA — A Xenia man was charged with two counts of felonious assault after allegedly stabbing his parents Monday.

Jayson McNeil, 31, is in the Greene County Jail without bond after police say a domestic dispute escalated into the stabbing at a home in the 2500 block of Childers Drive.

According to a release from Xenia Police Division, central communications received a 911 call around 6:45 p.m. from one of the alleged victims. When officers arrived at the home, they found two people inside, one with serious injuries and the other with minor injuries. The first person was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

McNeil was taken into custody and charged with the second-degree felonies. He is awaiting arraignment in Xenia Municipal Court.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Xenia Police Division Criminal Investigation Section at 937-376-7206, leave a voicemail at the Xenia Police Tip Line at 937-347-1623, or email [email protected].