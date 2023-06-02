FAIRBORN — The National Museum of the United States Air Force officially opened a permanent exhibit titled “That Others May Live” June 3.

The exhibit, which is in the Southeast Asia Gallery, is meant to educate visitors on the search and rescue operations that occurred during the wars in Southeast Asia.

The exhibit covers nearly one-third of Building 2 inside the museum and approximately 40,000 square feet.

Preliminary design work for the exhibit began in fall of 2022, according to Will Haas, National Museum of the USAF Exhibits Division Chief. Fabrication and installation took only around six months before the exhibit was ready to open.

The exhibit itself travels along the Southeast Asia section of the museum, and includes a recently restored A-1H airplane. This planes restoration as well as the funding necessary to complete the exhibit was received in a partnership with the A-1 Skyraider Association.

