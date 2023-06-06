File photo Hamvention 2023 set an attendance record.

XENIA — The 2023 Hamvention set a record for attendance — pre and post-pandemic.

According to Hamvention officials, 33,861 people visited the Greene County Fairgrounds, an increase of more than 2,000 from last year. This year’s number also shattered the previous Greene County record of 32,472.

“Things went very smoothly due to the dedication and hard work of close to 700 volunteers,” said General Manager Jim Storms.

The annual event spent 52 years at Hara Arena in Trotwood before moving to Greene County for the 2017 Hamvention.