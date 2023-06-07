WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force is hosting a T-34 mentor fly-in and flyovers June 9-11

The weekend of high-flying fun, conducted by the T-34 Association, will feature more than four dozen T-34s on display throughout the weekend. On June 10 they take to the skies for formation flyovers showing off the capabilities of this popular and successful military trainer.

All public viewing of aircraft arrival, flyovers, and departures can be viewed from the end of Memorial Park along the fence line.

Friday, June 9

2-3 p.m. — First wave arrival on Wright Field (behind the museum). Approximately 25 aircraft arriving.

5-6 p.m. — Second wave arrival on Wright Field. Approximately 25 aircraft arriving.

Saturday, June 10

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. — All aircraft on static display behind museum’s Memorial Park

10:45-11:30 a.m. — Formation flyover window

2:45-3:30 p.m. — Formation flyover window

Sunday, June 11

9-10:30 a.m. — First wave departure on Wright Field. Approximately 25 aircraft departing.

1-2:30 p.m. — Second wave departure on Wright Field. Approximately 25 aircraft departing.

Flight schedule is weather dependent.