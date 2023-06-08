“Then someone came and said, ‘Look! The men you put in jail are standing in the temple courts teaching the people.’ At that, the captain went with his officers and brought the apostles. They did not use force, because they feared that the people would stone them.” (Acts 5:25-26)

Following the apostles’ arrest and secret escape from prison the religious authorities were puzzled. They sent soldiers to get the apostles who were in the Temple court witnessing about Jesus. They were still concerned about the message of Jesus being spread among the people. This was a delicate situation. The people were curious about what the apostles had to say and flocked to hear them. In fact, the Holy Spirit of God was moving so strongly, drawing people to hear about Jesus, that the people were at the point of riot if they were not allowed to.

When is the last time we have heard of people being at the point of riot to hear about Jesus? Well, there have been and still are such occasions. We might not call them riots but there are places where people flock to hear about Him. They are spiritually hungry for some truth from their Creator. When such a surge happens for Jesus, the public officials get out of the way also. It is a delicate situation. The Lord God is moving, and it is best to get out of the way if you are not going to be a part. May the Lord surge on and on.

Heavenly Father, surge Your Holy Spirit amongst the peoples of the world. Surge into their hearts and spirits with Jesus. Surge to transform their lives with new meaning and purpose. Let all opposition get out of the way.

In Jesus’ name. Amen.

Pastor Robert Forsberg is retired from Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn.