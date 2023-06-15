Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Greeneview junior Keegan Phillips has been named the OHC South Player of the Year after helping lead the Rams to a league title and the Division III regional semifinals. Bellbrook senior Bennett LaPalm was one of the top pitchers in Southwest Ohio in winning the SWBL triple crown. Xenia junior Adam Newell appears near or at the top of numerous categories for Greene County players in 2023.

XENIA — Nineteen area baseball players earned first-team status on their respective all-league squads for their play during the 2023 season.

Greeneview junior Keegan Phillips was named one of the players of the year in the Ohio Heritage Conference. Phillips was one of the league’s top two-way players and excelled on the mound. He was the league leader in wins (11) and second in strikeouts (82) while producing a 2.08 ERA in just over 60 innings. At the top of the batting order, Phillips was a .366 hitter with an on base percentage of .570. He stole 31 bases and scored 47 runs, both the most in the OHC, to go with 11 RBI.

Bennett LaPalm of Bellbrook is one of the pitchers of the year in the Southwestern Buckeye League. LaPalm made eight starts and 11 appearances for the Golden Eagles in 2023 and won the league’s pitching triple crown for those with at least 15 innings thrown. He had a 7-0 record with a 0.93 ERA and 93 strikeouts. Opposing batters had a .149 average against him.

Bellbrook’s Jon Venters was also named coach of the year in the SWBL.

Some of the area’s league leaders includes Krishan Miller of Yellow Springs. He led the Metro Buckeye Conference in batting average after hitting .446 this season, as well as RBI with 32. Cedarville’s Jacob Winter also led the OHC in batting average by hitting .509. Xenia’s Adam Newell was one of area’s top sluggers, leading the Miami Valley League with 34 RBI and 12 doubles.

Here are all of the league awards for Greene County players for the 2023 baseball season:

Greene County All-League selections

First Team — Luke Benetis, P, Jr., Bellbrook (SWBL); Hunter Brooks, C, Sr., Greeneview (OHC); David Cancino, IF, So., Legacy Christian (MBC); Timothy Chavies, P, Jr., Legacy Christian (MBC); Josh Clark, Sr., Yellow Springs (MBC); Joey Donahue, DH, Sr., Beavercreek (GWOC); Lucas Dunn, Jr., Carroll (GCL); Brayden Hubbell, IF, Sr., Bellbrook (SWBL); Bennett LaPalm, P, Sr., Bellbrook (SWBL); Brayden King, OF, Sr., Beavercreek (GWOC); Jarrod Mays, Sr., IF, Greeneview (OHC); Krishan Miller, P, Sr., Yellow Springs (MBC); Ben Myers, OF, Sr., Greeneview (OHC); Adam Newell, DH, Jr., Xenia (MVL); Austin Papalios, IF, Sr., Beavercreek (GWOC); Keegan Phillips, P, Jr., Greeneview (OHC); Parker Shannon, OF, Jr., Beavercreek (GWOC); Jacob Thompson, P, Fr., Legacy Christian (MBC); Jacob Winter, IF, Jr., Cedarville (OHC)

Second Team — Adriel Angel, IF, Fr., Legacy Christian (MBC); Hayden Arndts, C, So., Fairborn (MVL); Cayden Bailey, IF, So. Fairborn (MVL); Brayden Criswell, IF, Jr., Cedarville (OHC); Johnny Deszcz, C, Jr., Bellbrook (SWBL); Luke Driskell, IF, Sr., Bellbrook (SWBL); Landon Gardner, P, Jr., Greeneview (OHC); Isaac Grushon, Jr., Yellow Springs (MBC); Evan Harbison, OF, Jr., Xenia (MVL); Mason Johnson, C, Jr., Cedarville (OHC); Liam Ivory, Sr., Carroll (GCL); Joshua King, C, Fr., Legacy Christian (MBC); Trevor Moore, IF, So., Greeneview (OHC); Jake Ortiz-Thornton, Jr., Yellow Springs (MBC); Zach Tipps, So., Carroll (GCL); Ethan Wells, IF, So., Xenia (MVL); Nathan Whitt, IF, So., Legacy Christian (MBC)

Honorable Mention — James Dray, IF, Jr., Cedarville (OHC); Aidan Solis, P, Jr., Xenia (MVL); Anthony Wright, So., Carroll (GCL); Benton Yoxtheimer, Sr., Bellbrook (SWBL)

Player of the Year — Keegan Phillips, Greeneview (OHC)

Pitcher of the Year — Bennett LaPalm, Bellbrook (SWBL)

Coach of the Year — Jon Venters, Bellbrook (SWBL)

Coaches Award — Timothy Chavies, Legacy Christian (MBC)

All-Sportsmanship Team — David Norris, Legacy Christian (MBC); Shawn VanHoose, Yellow Springs (MBC)

GREENE COUNTY STATS LEADERS

BASEBALL

(Final Statistics)

HITTING (min. 40 PA)

Average

1. Jacob Winter (CED), .509 (28-55)

2. Krishan Miller (YS), .446 (33-74)

3. Parker Shannon (BVC), .421 (32-76)

4. Brayden King (BVC), .420 (34-81)

5. Adam Newell (XEN), .416 (37-89)

Home Runs

t1. Hunter Brooks (GRE), 1

t1. Timothy Chavies (LCA), 1

t1. Johnny Deszcz (BEL), 1

t1. Jack Howard (CAR), 1

t1. Brayden Hubbell (BEL), 1

t1. Mason Johnson (CED), 1

t1. Jarrod Mays (GRE), 1

t1. Trevor Moore (GRE), 1

t1. Ben Myers (GRE), 1

t1. Adam Newell (XEN), 1

t1. Blake Oberding (BEL), 1

t1. Austin Papalios (BVC), 1

t1. Keegan Phillips (GRE), 1

t1. Owen Roether (BVC), 1

t1. Nathan Whitt (LCA), 1

RBI

1. Adam Newell (XEN), 34

2. Krishan Miller (YS), 32

3. Luke Benetis (BEL), 28

4. Hunter Brooks (GRE), 26

5. Jarrod Mays (GRE), 23

Runs

1. Keegan Phillips (GRE), 47

2. Hunter Brooks (GRE), 34

3. Ben Myers (GRE), 31

4. Brayden King (BVC), 29

5. Bennett LaPalm (BEL), 28

Stolen Bases

1. Keegan Phillips (GRE), 31

2. Antonio Chaiten (YS), 27

t3. Hunter Brooks (GRE), 24

t3. David Cancino (LCA), 24

5. Parker Shannon (BVC), 20

Doubles

1. Adam Newell (XEN), 12

2. Luke Driskell (BEL), 11

t3. Luke Benetis (BEL), 7

t3. Bennett LaPalm (BEL), 7

t3. Aidan Solis (XEN), 7

t3. Jacob Winter (CED), 7

Triples

t1. CJ Barnes (BVC), 3

t1. Brayden Hubbell (BEL), 3

t1. Brayden King (BVC), 3

t1. Jarrod Mays (GRE), 3

t1. Trevor Moore (GRE), 3

t1. Parker Shannon (BVC), 3

Slugging

1. Jacob Winter (CED), .673

2. Adam Newell (XEN), .584

3. Krishan Miller (YS), .581

4. Brayden King (BVC), .543

5. Sam Miller (YS), .540

Plate Appearances

1. Keegan Phillips (GRE), 123

2. Ben Myers (GRE), 117

3. Jarrod Mays (GRE), 116

4. Hunter Brooks (GRE), 115

5. Bennett LaPalm (BEL), 114

PITCHING (min. 20 IP)

Wins

1. Keegan Phillips (GRE), 11

2. Landon Gardner (GRE), 8

t3. Nate Fellie (XEN), 7

t3. Bennett LaPalm (BEL), 7

5. Luke Benetis (BEL), 6

ERA

1. Landon Gardner (GRE), 0.91 (46.1 IP)

2. Bennett LaPalm (BEL), 0.93 (53 IP)

3. Owen Roether (BVC), 1.19 (41.1 IP)

4. Hunter Brooks (GRE), 1.38 (25.1 IP)

5. Nate Fellie (XEN), 1.45 (29 IP)

Strikeouts

1. Bennett LaPalm (BEL), 93

2. Keegan Phillips (GRE), 82

3. Ethan Wells (XEN), 59

4. Jacob Thompson (LCA), 51

5. Owen Roether (BVC), 46

WHIP

1. Landon Gardner (GRE), 1.014

2. Hunter Brooks (GRE), 1.026

3. Bennett LaPalm (BEL), 1.057

4. Ethan Wells (XEN), 1.258

5. Jacob Thompson (LCA), 1.320

Innings

1. Keegan Phillips (GRE), 60.2

2. Bennett LaPalm (BEL), 53

3. Landon Gardner (GRE), 46.1

4. Krishan Miller (YS), 43

5. Jacob Thompson (LCA), 41.2

