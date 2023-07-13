Smith Bryant

WILBERFORCE — Several Central State University students are participating in The Collaborative — an immersive affordable housing internship hosted in collaboration with Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority (CMHA) and CGI Federal.

The Central State-exclusive internship program presents an exciting opportunity for students to learn about housing equity and enhance their professional skills.

According to a CGI press release, “This comprehensive summer experience will give interns the opportunity to make a direct impact on a broad range of programs within the Columbus community.”

Within her first two weeks, Prinesha Smith, a junior double-majoring in psychology and criminal justice, was already working on housing choice vouchers and attending meetings with landlords.

Ti’Aja Perry, a senior graduating in fall 2023, double majoring in political science and criminal justice, emphasized that as part of her role in the Department of Resident Initiatives, she has been able to focus on project and time management.

“I have been assigned tasks surrounding a growth plan and have been put in charge of two big projects the department is trying to launch. The goal is to help with my project management skills with strict deadlines to develop my time management skills,” Perry said.

The interns also stressed the professional development aspect of the program. Alanna Bryant, a junior majoring in business administration with a concentration in marketing, discussed the weekly meetings with other interns.

“We work on our public speaking skills, speak with guest speakers, gain insight on how to be successful in our careers, and offer support to one another,” she said.

The weekly professional development programming has featured industry leaders as guests, including Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and City Councilman Nick Bankston.

Perry said, “The connections that I have been able to make so far have been amazing to say the least.”

CGI Federal participated in Central State University’s fall and spring career expos, which Karla Harper, director of the Office of Career Services, credits with the beginning of this summer internship opportunity.

“Any opportunity students at Central State University get to gain work experience outside of the classroom is a win for the student. The Office of Career Services encourages students to maximize their summers by exploring opportunities within their career field as early as their freshman year,” Harper said. “Students are highly encouraged to participate in programs and events hosted by the Office of Career Services, especially the fall and spring career expos.”

To get involved with the career expos, email Harper at [email protected] or Lisa Dunn at [email protected].