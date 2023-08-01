YELLOW SPRINGS — The Little Art Theatre in Yellow Springs will show “Oppenheimer” and host a panel discussion afterward on Aug. 6.

Dr. Tanya Maus, director of the Peace Resource Center at Wilmington College and Yellow Springs resident will lead the discussion after the 6 p.m. showing.

“We are excited to host this panel discussion organized by Wilmington College’s Peace Resource Center,” said Katherine Eckstrand, the theatre’s executive director. “It is in line with our mission to provide an experience that educates, informs, and inspires.”

Maus holds a PhD in modern Japanese history from the University of Chicago and has taught numerous history courses on the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki and Japanese imperialism in east Asia. In her work at the Peace Resource Center, Maus seeks to expand the local, regional, national, and international awareness of the experience and danger of nuclear war.

Maus will be joined via Zoom by Malachi Nelson, co-director of the World Friendship Center (WFC) in Hiroshima, Japan. Nelson oversees a range of programs and activities aimed at fostering peace and understanding among individuals and groups from diverse backgrounds.

The World Friendship Center was founded by noted peace activist Barbara Reynolds. Reynolds and her husband lived in Yellow Springs during the 1930s and 40s before moving to Hiroshima for work. Reynolds also founded the Peace Resource Center at Wilmington College, where her archives and the internationally recognized Hiroshima-Nagasaki Memorial Collection are held.

The panel discussion is free and open to the public, but ticket holders for Sunday’s screening will have the first option for seating.

The Little Art Theatre is at 247 Xenia Avenue in Yellow Springs. The movie will play beginning Aug. 4. Times and tickets are available at www.littleart.com or by calling 937-767-7671.