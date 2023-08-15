Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Beavercreek’s 2023 squad prepares to take the field before its final scrimmage against Fairborn on Thursday. The Beavers will try to start the season in a positive fashion when it travels to face rival Xenia in week one. Senior C. J. Crawford was one of the top defenders in the Greater Western Ohio Conference last year and will try to replicate that success in 2023. Showing an improved burst in recent scrimmages, senior Quentin Youngblood should be the centerpiece of the Beavercreek offense this season. Head coach Marcus Colvin will begin his second year in charge at Beavercreek. Sophomore Jack Minnick is expected to start at quarterback for Beavercreek this season. Sophomore Chris Lay got some reps as a ball carrier during the team’s final scrimmage.

BEAVERCREEK — Two wins may not seem like a big deal, but it is when there weren’t many coming beforehand.

Beavercreek football a year ago was able to break a losing streak which spanned three seasons. In doing so, the team proved to itself wins can come from the simple belief they can be achieved at all.

That’s the lesson head coach Marcus Colvin said he hoped was instilled in his players and hopes is carried over into this year’s campaign.

“It’s cliche, but it just is that way. We don’t win if we don’t believe we can,” he said.

Colvin in year two at the helm sees his team going through what he described as the “cycle of belief” to improve its standing. He said it starts with not taking shortcuts in the way the team prepares each week, and ends with how those results are seen on tape.

Take for instance last year’s game against Springfield, the state runner-up in Division I the past two seasons. Beavercreek in the prior meeting during the 2021 season finished with -9 total yards of offense in a blowout loss. Less than five minutes into the 2022 matchup, the Beavers actually led on the scoreboard after an early touchdown drive.

“Versus Springfield we had 17 points and rushed for some yards,” Colvin said. “There’s positives in that regard. You just got to believe.”

Beavercreek on offense in 2023 will have one of the league’s top returning rushers, Quentin Youngblood, and on defense CJ Crawford’s 116 tackles last season is the second most of returning GWOC players. There’s plenty of room for players to step up into new roles, including at quarterback where Jack Minnick appears to be the signal caller. Colvin also noted getting strong line play from Reid Frick and Kane Corle would be big, and having players step up such as Maddox Johnson and Eliah Damigo fill spots in the secondary should shore up the defense.

It’s always tough to win in the GWOC and Beavercreek is searching for its first since 2017. Road games at Springfield and Centerville mean the Beavers get neither of the league favorites at home. Two more road games to open the season, including the season opener at Xenia, will also test Beavercreek right out of the gate.

Colvin said one of the big challenges he encountered as a coach last season was attempting to get the focus of his players to where it realistically should be when the odds seemed to be stacked against them heading into a game. While he joked he keeps his personal worries geared toward snap exchanges between the center and quarterback before every game, he wants to help eliminate as many others from his players so they keep their attention on the positive actions they achieve.

“You play Wayne, Centerville and the such and we’re not the favorite,” Colvin said. “And that’s fine. I want us to believe that we can achieve things in the midst of a football game. You may not win them all but you can watch film and say we need to get better there and look at what we did.”

The hope is that belief leads to the next breakthrough win.

SEASON OUTLOOK

Beavercreek Beavers

Coach: Marcus Colvin (2nd year, 2-8)

2022 record: 2-8 (GWOC 8th); Points Per Game: 14.8 (Off.) 38.8 (Def.)

What to expect: Beavercreek hasn’t won a game against a GWOC school in 39 straight attempts dating back to 2017, 29 of those counting in the standings.

Key Players: CJ Crawford, Sr., LB (116 tkls, 61 solo, 2.5 TFL, 1 FF, 1FR); Reid Frick, Sr., OL; Adi Hernandez, Sr., WR (30 rec., 243 yards, 3 TD); Owen Ranly, Sr., WR (28 rec., 359 yards, 2 TD); Quentin Youngblood, Sr., RB (132 car., 517 yards, 3 TD)

Captains: CJ Crawford, Reid Frick

Schedule

Aug. 17 — at Xenia — 7 p.m.

Aug. 24 — at Ponitz CTC — 6 p.m.

Sept. 1 — THURGOOD MARSHALL — 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 — SPRINGBORO — 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 — at Springfield — 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 — WAYNE — 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 — at Centerville — 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 — MIAMISBURG — 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 — at Northmont — 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 — FAIRMONT — 7 p.m.

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.