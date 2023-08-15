Steven Wright | Greene County News A before and after shows how the home side of the grandstands at Doug Adams Stadium appeared in May (top) compared to how it looks now (bottom) as the first phase of the transformation project concludes. The general public is being welcomed to visit the stadium at 10 p.m. on Tuesday as they turn on the lights and provide a sneak peak before the first event is held on Thursday for a football game between Beavercreek and Xenia. Steven Wright | Greene County News Previously the visitors stands (top) sat on the west side of the stadium, but the new configuration will have them be on the east side (bottom) as roughly 1,000 total seats were added to Doug Adams Stadium on both sides of the field. New lighting fixtures have also been installed on both sides of the field. Steven Wright | Greene County News As seen in May, the home side grandstands had seen better days after decades of weather and usage. The stands had been originally installed in the 1950s. Steven Wright | Greene County News The new seats gleam in the sunlight with the new press box sitting atop of the home stands. Steven Wright | Greene County News When the stands were absent, it certainly was an empty feeling standing in the area. Steven Wright | Greene County News The neighborhood next to Doug Adams Stadium suddenly became visible from the facility after the original stands were removed. Steven Wright | Greene County News Construction workers began their duties in May and got things into place throughout the summer months. Steven Wright | Greene County News Numerous vehicles and tools got plenty of work in to get the new grandstands and lighting fixtures ready. Steven Wright | Greene County News The new press box was able to be installed as the seats were being finished. Scott Halasz | Greene County News Taking down the old seats didn’t take much time. Making sure everything new is set to go is time after well spent.

