XENIA — The Xenia High School Athletic Department has announced some important logistical information for the football team’s season opener Thursday night against Beavercreek. Kickoff is set for 7:06 p.m. according to the athletic department website.

Presale tickets: Student (pre-K-12) presale tickets will be sold until 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17 at Trophy Sports Center for $5. Presale tickets are cash only. No adults will be admitted with a student ticket.

General ticket sales: All non-student presale tickets must be purchased at http://spicket.events/xenia and are $9.

Gates open: For all season pass holders and MVL pass holders, the pass gate will open at 5 p.m. For all non-pass holders, gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

Parking: Both lots at Cox Elementary/Doug Adams Stadium are either reserved or for disability plate/placard holders only. There is additional parking across the street in the strip mall and the subdivision behind the stadium. The athletic department will also be offering a free shuttle from Xenia Town Square beginning at 5 p.m.

The no re-entry policy will be strictly enforced.