Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News
The Fairborn Skyhawks take the field for the first time in 2023 as they hosted Tecumseh. The Arrows spoiled Friday’s home opener by beating the Skyhawks 32-15.
Friday’s home game for Fairborn marked the beginning of the 68th and final season of Skyhawks football at Fairborn Memorial Stadium. The team will begin playing at a new field in 2024.
Members of the Fairborn Wee Hawks football teams and cheerleaders were introduced prior to the start of Friday’s game.
Fairborn Wee Hawks cheerleaders line up on the field as the varsity team was ready to take the field.
Fairborn junior Cayden Osbourne shoves aside a defender after making one of his two receptions in the contest.
Fairborn sophomore Zyaire Cavitt got his jersey stretched out as he attempted to pull away from a defender.
Making the sack of Tecumseh’s quarterback for Fairborn is sophomore Noah Lawrie (52).
Fairborn junior Jay Kidd (6) led the Skyhawks in rushing with 95 yards on 14 carries and scored a touchdown.
Chasing down the quarterback is Fairborn senior Ramon Reid (39).
Fairborn senior Dez Mata (9) wraps up the ball carrier to get one of his game-high 16 tackles.
Check out the recap of the opening game of the football season for Fairborn as they hosted Tecumseh.