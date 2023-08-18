Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News
Xenia sophomore Victor Smith (34) is all smiles after his pick-six in the opening minute of Thursday’s game hosting Beavercreek. Xenia won 36-0.
Beavercreek senior Quentin Youngblood (1) is tackled by Xenia junior Ronnie Butler (10) in the first quarter of Thursday’s game.
Beavercreek sophomore David Svoboda (19) looks for space he runs back an interception made on defense in the second quarter.
Many fans came prepared for the heavy rain which fell at times early on during Thursday’s opening game of the high school football season.
By halftime the Beavercreek student section and others were treated to sunshine to be able to dry off.
Beavercreek senior Quentin Youngblood (1) is chased down by Xenia sophomore Kale Webb (4).
Xenia senior Elijah Johnson (5), the game’s leading rusher, is pursued by Beavercreek senior CJ Crawford (25), who led his team with four solo tackles.
Xenia senior Kaleb Martin (63) brings down the celebratory sledgehammer on the sideline to the enjoyment of his teammates as senior Caleb Sellers (68), sophomore Kadyn Robinson (59), sophomore Cayden Jenkins (85) and junior Gunnar Stephan (61) look on.
Beavercreek senior Austin Brandenburg (5) may need a new shirt after it was nearly ripped off by a Xenia defender.
A view from a new vantage point beside the elevated press box at Doug Adams Stadium. Thursday’s game was the first hosted at the stadium since new grandstands and lighting structures were built on both sides of the field over the summer.
