Karen Rase | Greene County News

Violence Free Futures Executive Director Deborah Matheson (left) and Xenia Mayor Sarah Mays hold a $10,000 check that was donated by the Xenia Kentucky Fried Chicken and the KFC Foundation in Kansas. Also pictured are Chance Lewis (co-manager, KFC Wilmington); Emily Hayslip (manager, Xenia), Lance Lamphar (Greene County area coach), Jordan Marks (Cincinnati area coach), Brandie Forman (Dayton area coach), and Jim Stanton (senior vice president). The local KFC was the only one in Ohio chosen to make a donation to a local non-profit.