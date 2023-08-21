Courtesy | Bellbrook Athletics The Bellbrook boys golf team is off to a great start to the 2023 fall season, currently undefeated in SWBL play and have won two tournaments.

BELLBROOK — Bellbrook’s boys golf team set several individual and team school records in recent competitions.

In a dual match against Franklin on Thursday, C. J. Scohy shot a 4-under, 31 on the front nine at Sugar Valley Golf Club to best all players by six strokes.

He followed that performance with a 5-under, 67 on Saturday at the DeSales Invitational at Chapel Hill Country Club to medal at the event. The team also shot 288, even par, at the tournament to finish in first place.

Aidan Caswell and David Gregory both had career best scores of 72 to help the Golden Eagles.

RESULTS

HIGH SCHOOL

SATURDAY

Boys Soccer

Beavercreek 3, Waynesville 2

Nate Borowski and Carson McGovern scored for Beavercreek, while Jonathan Guiliano and Gage Waling had assists.

Tippecanoe 5, Bellbrook 0

Grant Driskell had to make 13 saves in net for Bellbrook.

Riley Ferrin got off four of the team’s seven shots on net.

Carroll 4, Troy 1

Gaven Kruse, Jackson Schumann, Shawn Seymour and Jon Sorensen all put one in the net for the Patriots.

Other scores: Legacy Christian 9, Newton 1

Girls Soccer

Beavercreek 2, Butler 2

Leila Stadler made five saves in net as Beavercreek drew in its opener.

Reese Brown and Alea Cook scored goals.

Greeneview 3, Milton Union 2

Keeley Anderson made nine saves in net for Greeneview in the victory.

Daylee Sandlin, Jaleigh Stafford and Ella Turner scored in the contest.

Legacy Christian 8, Newton 0

Lillian Weller made it consecutive games scoring four times in the win for the Knights.

Ava Combs and Allie Graves both scored twice in the shut out produced by Alayna Allport and Autumn Allport.

Volleyball

Fenwick 3, Beavercreek 2

Beavercreek couldn’t hold onto a lead after winning the first two games.

Fenwick won the deciding game 15-12.

Greeneview 3, Clinton Massie 0

Ally Truman had 11 kills and 12 digs for the Rams as they opened the season with a win.

Eryn Gardner led the team with 16 digs.

Other scores: Northmont 2, Fairborn 0; Oakwood 2, Fairborn 0; Madison 2, Legacy Christian 0

SCHEDULE

HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday

Cross Country

Cearville at Northeastern Meet, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

Cedarville at Dayton Christian Invite, 10 a.m.

Miamisburg at Beavercreek, 3:20 p.m.

Bellbrook at Ross, 5 p.m.

Girls Golf

Xenia at Greenville, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Legacy Christian at Ponitz CTC, 6 p.m.

Carroll at Lebanon, 7 p.m.

Xenia at Piqua, 7 p.m.

Monroe at Beavercreek, 7:15 p.m.

Fairborn at Stebbins, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Beavercreek at Springfield, 4:30 p.m.

Carroll at Greenon, 4:30 p.m.

Fairborn at Butler, 4:30 p.m.

Tippecanoe at Xenia, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Carroll at Fenwick, 6:30 p.m.

Legacy Christian at Bethel, 6:30 p.m.

Springboro at Beavercreek, 6:45 p.m.

Madison Plains at Greeneview, 6:45 p.m.

Cedarville at Catholic Central, 7 p.m.

Stebbins at Fairborn, 7 p.m.

Piqua at Xenia, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Boys Golf

Troy at Xenia, 4 p.m.

West Jefferson at Greeneview, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Greeneview at Clinton Massie, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Bellbrook at Alter, 7 p..

Carroll at Fairmont, 7:15 p.m.

Fairborn at Stebbins, 7:15 p.m.

Xenia at Piqua, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Northridge at Fairborn, 4 p.m.

Carroll at Greeneview, 4:30 p.m.

Cedarville at Blanchester, 4:30 p.m

Volleyball

Greeneview at Miami Trace, 6:45 p.m.

THURSDAY

Football

Beavercreek at Ponitz CTC, 6 p.m. (at Welcome Staidum)

Boys Golf

Cedarville at West Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.

Greeneview at West Liberty Salem, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Tippecanoe at Xenia, 4 p.m.

Edgewood at Bellbrook, 4:30 p.m.

West Liberty Salem at Greeneview, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Belmont at Legacy Christian, 6 p.m.

Bellbrook at Waynesville, 7:15 p.m.

Carroll at Butler, 7:15 p.m.

Middletown at Fairborn, 7:15 p.m.

Madison Plains at Greeneiew, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Madison Plains at Greeneiew, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Alter at Carroll, 4 p.m.

Beavercreek at Springboro, 4:30 p.m.

Piqua at Fairborn, 4:30 p.m.

Xenia at Greenville, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Alter at Carroll, 6:30 p.m.

Beavercreek at Springfield, 6:45 p.m.

Greeneview at Cedarville, 6:45 p.m.

Fairborn at West Carrollton, 7 p.m.

Xenia at Sidney, 7 p.m.

BRIEFS

XHS Play It Forward golf outing returns

The 10th annual Play It Forward golf outing and scholarship fundraiser, hosted by the XHS class of 1973, is scheduled for Sept. 16 at WGC Golf Course in Xenia.

Golf registration includes a light breakfast, a full lunch, beverage tickets, practice balls, green fees and cart, in addition to prizes and raffles. The event is open to the public with an early registration discount applied until Aug. 15. All registrations must be received by Sept. 1.

The goal of the fundraiser is to give back to current XHS graduates in need. An 11th $4,000 scholarship was awarded in May.

Visit the Facebook page at Xenia Play It Forward Fundraiser to download sponsorship and registration forms or contact one of the following individuals: Jerry Boggs ([email protected]), Steve Greene ([email protected]), Diane Wuebben Ponder (diane[email protected]), or Sheryl Haines Yeazel ([email protected]).

Golf scramble to benefit county families

The Strong Families Classic golf tournament will be held on September 15 at Beavercreek Golf Club.

Proceeds for the event will benefit the United Way of the Greater Dayton Area and Strong Families services in support of Greene County families.

Individuals may sign up to play for $175, or teams may enter for $600. Fees include provided breakfast and lunch, use of the practice facilities, 18 holes of golf with a cart and a goodie bag. Closest to the pin, longest drive, and hole-in-one competitions will be held and awards conducted at the conclusion of play during lunch.

Participants will tee off at 9 a.m. For more information on how to enter or become a sponsor, the email contact is [email protected] .

Fall sports schedules/results needed

Please remember we want to report on sports going on in your area. Whether it’s youth, middle school, high school, or college, we want to tell your story. Send game results and story ideas to [email protected]. Please include a date the game/match was played, the final score, team record and any pertinent stats. Please make sure to include the first and last name of any players mentioned. If an athlete has a particularly good game or deserves some recognition, let us know.