XENIA — The city’s clean audit reports and record keeping have qualified them for the Auditor of State Award with Distinction.

The Auditor of State Award with Distinction is presented to local governments and school districts upon the completion of a financial audit. Entities that receive the award meet the following criteria of a “clean” audit report:

– The entity must file timely financial reports with the Auditor of State’s office in the form of a Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR).

– The audit report does not contain any findings for recovery, material citations, material weaknesses, significant deficiencies, single audit findings, or questioned costs;

– The entity’s management letter contains no comments related to:

Ethics referrals

Questioned costs less than $10,000

Lack of timely report submission

Reconciliation

Failure to obtain a timely single audit

Findings for recovery less than $100

Public meetings or public records

– No other financial or other concerns exist that involve eligible entry.

“By keeping accurate financial records, governing bodies demonstrate their commitment to efficient, effective, and transparent service,” Auditor Keith Faber recently commented. “This award honors public entities that have put in the hard work to keep their finances in order.”

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor, Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates, and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

