XENIA — Several area schools have announced time changes, postponements and cancellations to its athletic schedules due to expected temperatures in the area.

Legacy Christian canceled all outdoor events and practices on Thursday.

Xenia canceled its boys reserve soccer game at Oakwood, girls tennis at Greenville and girls golf at Tippecanoe all scheduled for Thursday.

The following football games adjusted its start time from 7 to 8 p.m. on Friday:

— Tecumseh at Carroll

— Greeneview at Waynesville

Beavercreek’s football game at Ponitz CTC which was to take place Thursday was postponed until 7 p.m. on Saturday. All presale tickets for the game will be accepted on Saturday. The school also cancelled its football practice scheduled on Friday.

The Natonal Weather Service in Wilmington issued a heat advisory for Greene County on Thursday, while Montgomery County had an excessive heat warning.

Temperatures reached the mid-90s on Thursday with a heat index nearing 105. Friday is expected to have temperatures reach the low 90s in the early evening with a heat index nearing 100.

RESULTS

HIGH SCHOOL

WEDNESDAY

Boys Golf

Greeneview 162, West Jefferson 201

Ian Rinehart shot 1-under, 34 at Jasper Hills to lead the Rams.

Hagan Witt added a 39 and Andy Burkett shot 42.

Other scores:Piqua 165, Fairborn 210; Troy 167, Xenia 186

Girls Golf

Tri-match: Clinton Massie 188, Xenia 268, Greeneview 275

Tri-match: Centerville 190, Carroll 216, CJ 233

Girls Soccer

Bellbrook 4, Alter 0

Mara Donnerberg scored twice and Bellbrook improved to 3-0-0 in the road win.

Jordan Frantz had 15 saves to produce her second shut out of the season.

Carroll 1, Fairmont 0

Sarah Price’s 10 saves helped Carroll improve to 4-0-0.

Eva Snyder netted the winner for the Patriots.

Fairborn 5, Stebbins 1

The Skyhawks started its season with a league win on the road.

Five different players scored for Fairborn, while Kyla Garber made five saves in goal.

Xenia 8, Piqua 2

A hat trick by Jaelyn Moore got the Buccaneers off to a 1-0 start in MVL play.

Nadia Lewis and Kelcie Long both score twice for Xenia. Lily Mackiewicz and Macie Wright combined to make six saves in net.

Girls Tennis

Fairborn 5, Northridge 0

Volleyball

Miami Trace 3, Greeneview 1

SCHEDULE

HIGH SCHOOL

Friday

Cross Country

Beavercreek at Loveland Sunset Meet, 6 p.m.

Carroll at Moeller Primetime, 7 p.m.

Football

Miamisburg at Bellbrook, 7 p.m.

Cedarville at East Clinton, 7 p.m.

Xenia at West Carrollton, 7 p.m.

Tecumseh at Carroll, 8 p.m.

Tippecanoe at Fairborn, 8 p.m.

Greeneview at Waynesville, 8 p.m.

Boys Golf

Beavercreek at CJ, 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Bellbrook at Beavercreek, 4:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Cross Country

Bellbrook, Cedarville, Fairborn, Greeneview, Xenia at Bob Schul Invite, 8 a.m.

Legacy Christian at Northwestern Classic, 9 a.m.

Football

Beavercreek at Ponitz CTC, 7 p.m. (at Welcome Stadium)

Boys Golf

Bellbrook, Greeneview at Best of Southwest Invite, 2:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Fairborn at Tecumseh, 2:45 p.m.

Beavercreek at Bishop Watterson, 4 p.m.

Wayne at Legacy Christian, 6 p.m.

Xenia at Greeneview, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Fairborn at Tecumseh, 12:45 p.m.

Xenia at Greeneview, 5 p.m.

Milford at Beavercreek, 7 p.m.

Carroll at Troy, 7 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Carroll at Hurricane Invitational, 9 a.m.

Volleyball

Beavercreek at Miamisburg Invitational, 9 a.m.

Springboro at Bellbrook, 11 a.m.

MONDAY

Boys Golf

Springfield at Beavercreek, 3:30 p.m.

Xenia at Stebbins, 3:30 p.m.

Carroll at GCL Quad, 4 p.m.

Bellbrook at Franklin, 4:30 p.m.

West Liberty Salem at Cedarville, 4:30 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at Greeneview, 4:30 p.m.

Legacy Christian at Miami Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Beavercreek at Lady Elk Invite, 7:30 a.m.

Bellbrook at Carlisle, 4:30 p.m.

Greeneview at Mechanicsburg, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Fairborn at Middletown, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Carroll at Wilmington, 4:30 p.m.

Greeneview at Lehman Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Legacy Christian at Ponitz CTC, 6:30 p.m.

Emmanuel Christian at Carroll, 7 p.m.

Fairborn at Butler, 7 p.m.

Tippecanoe at Xenia, 7 p.m.

BRIEFS

XHS Play It Forward golf outing returns

The 10th annual Play It Forward golf outing and scholarship fundraiser, hosted by the XHS class of 1973, is scheduled for Sept. 16 at WGC Golf Course in Xenia.

Golf registration includes a light breakfast, a full lunch, beverage tickets, practice balls, green fees and cart, in addition to prizes and raffles. The event is open to the public with an early registration discount applied until Aug. 15. All registrations must be received by Sept. 1.

The goal of the fundraiser is to give back to current XHS graduates in need. An 11th $4,000 scholarship was awarded in May.

Visit the Facebook page at Xenia Play It Forward Fundraiser to download sponsorship and registration forms or contact one of the following individuals: Jerry Boggs ([email protected]), Steve Greene ([email protected]), Diane Wuebben Ponder (diane[email protected]), or Sheryl Haines Yeazel ([email protected]).

Golf scramble to benefit county families

The Strong Families Classic golf tournament will be held on September 15 at Beavercreek Golf Club.

Proceeds for the event will benefit the United Way of the Greater Dayton Area and Strong Families services in support of Greene County families.

Individuals may sign up to play for $175, or teams may enter for $600. Fees include provided breakfast and lunch, use of the practice facilities, 18 holes of golf with a cart and a goodie bag. Closest to the pin, longest drive, and hole-in-one competitions will be held and awards conducted at the conclusion of play during lunch.

Participants will tee off at 9 a.m. For more information on how to enter or become a sponsor, the email contact is [email protected] .

Fall sports schedules/results needed

Please remember we want to report on sports going on in your area. Whether it’s youth, middle school, high school, or college, we want to tell your story. Send game results and story ideas to [email protected]. Please include a date the game/match was played, the final score, team record and any pertinent stats. Please make sure to include the first and last name of any players mentioned. If an athlete has a particularly good game or deserves some recognition, let us know.